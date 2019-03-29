Cher Calls On Robert Mueller To Resign In Protest

The pop singer believes that Mueller should resign to protest the Justice Department's holding of the special counsel's full report.

Pop star Cher recently took to Twitter to suggest that Robert Mueller should “resign” in protest over the Department of Justice’s decision to not yet release the special counsel’s full report.

“Robert Mueller Is Hero. HE RESIGNS IN PROTEST, BECAUSE OF WAY trump’s Holding On 2 His Report,By His Grotesque Teethtrumps,An Odious,Loathsome,Disgusting Repulsive Excuse 4 a Man.He’s a CHEAP CON MAN,WHO’S INWITH A N.KOREAN DICTATOR,&THE ASSES OF 3 MORE.”

But as per Breitbart, Mueller’s report is complete, which raises the question of what his resignation would accomplish.

The report found that Trump’s campaign did not collude with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign. In addition, Mueller did not come to a conclusion on whether Trump committed obstruction of justice. Cher — who previously called the president a “liar, thug, crook, and traitor” — appears to be taking the news hard.

The “Just Like Jesse James” singer also previously called Trump “Putin’s waterboy.”

“The Most DANGEROUS THREAT To America’s Safety Is The Russian Operative,Who Currently Occupies The White House. There’s a Special Building In The After Life For Putin’s Waterboy…..TRUMP TOWER HELL.”

And Cher isn’t alone — plenty of other celebrities have expressed their outrage at the Mueller report, or at least what has been released of it. As per Yahoo! News, comedian Billy Eichner expressed his surprise that Lori Loughin — who is involved in the college admissions scandal — was indicted before Trump.

Other celebrities that have responded publicly to the report include Rosie O’Donnell, Chelsea Handler, Don Cheadle, and Bette Midler.

As The Inquisitr reported, Attorney General William Barr claims that the Department of Justice will release Mueller’s report to the public “by mid-April, if not sooner.” Barr claims that there are no plans to give the report to the White House prior to its release. He added that the document is “nearly 400 pages long” and sensitive information will be redacted prior to release.

As of now, Mueller’s full report has not been released to the public or to Congress. All that is known of the report is from Barr’s memo, in which he quoted Mueller as saying that the investigation did not find that Trump’s campaign coordinated or conspired with Russia to interfere with the 2016 United States election.

According to NBC News, Barr is in the process of working with the special counsel’s office on redactions. Barr also stresses that his memo of Mueller’s report is not a “summary,” and that the public will see the full document when their work is complete.