Leonardo DiCaprio Attends Diana Ross’ Birthday Bash With His Mom

DiCaprio tried to stay low-key at the event, and took his mom with him as his date.

As a famous celebrity, Leonardo DiCaprio could have taken just about any woman he wanted to impress along with him to Diana Ross’s star-studded 75th birthday party. While the 44-year-old actor did have a date in attendance with him as he dropped into the celebration, it wasn’t a mysterious new girlfriend. Instead, DiCaprio took his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, as his date on Tuesday night.

DiCaprio was dressed for comfort, wearing a casual outfit that suggested he didn’t want to be recognized. The actor donned a black hoodie, with the hood over his head at times, trying to be incognito. Next to him was his youthful-looking 75-year-old mother. DiCaprio tried staying low-key as he visited the celebration, while his mother’s stylish get-up clearly stood out more than DiCaprio’s outfit. DiCaprio’s mother, Irmelin, looked glamorous in her clothes. She wore a monochrome dress that was cut low and styled her hair to have a bouncy, blow-dried look. Throughout the part, both DiCaprio and his mother seemed to be enjoying themselves, and spent time chatting with several of the guests at the party, according to Metro News.

Prior to being spotted attending Ross’ large birthday party, several people had reported that Irmelin has been spraying fans of DiCaprio’s with a hose when they get too close to his house. DiCaprio’s house, which is located in Los Angeles, is one of the stops taken by a local bus tour that allows travelers to view celebrity properties. DiCaprio’s mom is known to be protective of both him and his privacy, so she has started taking steps to keep the tourists away from her son’s house.

“Leo’s mum is very protective of him and has taken measures into her own hands to keep tourists away. She has been known to spray anyone who comes near with a garden hose, including the bus tour, which has left some fans very soggy. It’s happened several times, she has a good aim and has absolutely no qualms about dousing them,” a source close to DiCaprio said, according to The Daily Mail.

The star-studded birthday party took place at the Hollywood Palladium and appeared to be a lavish event. DiCaprio was happy to treat his mother to a night on the town with plenty of celebrity interaction. DiCaprio and his mother are known to have a close relationship. Those who can recall DiCaprio’s speech at the BAFTAs in 2016, when he won best actor for The Revenant, remember that he thanked his mother in his speech.

“I would not be standing up here if it wasn’t for this person. I didn’t grow up in a life of privilege, I grew up in a very rough neighborhood in east Los Angeles. This woman drove me three hours a day to a different school to show me a different opportunity. It’s her birthday today. Mum, happy birthday. I love you very much,” DiCaprio said, according to The Daily Mail.