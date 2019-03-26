Jenelle Evans ‘Promises’ To Be At ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion, Reveals Who Was There For Her During ‘Darkest Time’

The most recent episode of Teen Mom 2 may have been the most dramatic as it showed Jenelle Evans burning a “peace gathering” gift from her co-star Kailyn Lowry. However, the drama didn’t end when the show was over, though. On the show, Kailyn Lowry opened up to her friend about how much she says she has done for Jenelle in the past. Jenelle took to Twitter on Tuesday to throw shade at Kail’s claims that she was there for her and cites a different woman for being there for her.

“If anything the ONLY woman that helped me through my deepest darkest time was my MOTHER. Thanks to her I was able to get through it all and overcome everything. #TeenMom2.”

Jenelle’s response comes after Kailyn spoke to her friend on the new episode of Teen Mom 2 and talked about how much she has done for Jenelle in the past. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn revealed that she did a lot for Jenelle and, at one time, even bailed her out of jail.

On the show, Kailyn also revealed that she doesn’t plan on attending the Teen Mom 2 reunion because of Jenelle and her husband, David.

According to Us Weekly, Kailyn explained to her friend, “I’m not doing a reunion because of this. I don’t want to be in the same city as them. He’s just not a good person.”

However, it looks like Jenelle Evans plans on being at the reunion. Jenelle’s co-star, Briana DeJesus, tweeted about the reunion.

“The reunion is coming up and I hope it isn’t a s*** show again… (like waiting 10+hrs in ur green room with no food) and I hope there’s a baby room and I pray I’m not there from 9am-12am and @PBandJenelley_1 better be there.”

On Tuesday, Jenelle replied to Briana on Twitter saying, “I will be there I promise.”

Jenelle and Briana get along well and recently, Jenelle went to Florida to film with her friend. Jenelle and Briana even shared photos of themselves hanging out to Instagram. However, while they get along with one another, both have had their drama with Kailyn Lowry. For Briana, the drama came when she dated Kail’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin. The relationship didn’t last long, but it caused a rift between the two women (as well as some drama at the reunion.)

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 are currently airing on MTV. Fans can tune in to catch up on Monday nights.