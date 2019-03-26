Khloe Kardashian Disables Instagram Comments After Photoshop And ‘Meal Shake’ Slamming

Not much seems to be going right for Khloe Kardashian right now. The Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson scandal continues to dominate headlines. Kim Kardashian has confirmed Khloe’s “single mom” status to Page Six. While Khloe’s recent Instagram updates have been earning her endorsement cash, they’re once again the cause of controversy.

On March 26, Khloe disabled comments on her Instagram, Cosmopolitan reports. The move comes in the wake of Khloe being “dragged” over Photoshop accusations where a Marilyn Monroe-inspired photo unleashed a wave of backlash – not “even looking the same anymore” was just one comment.

An increasingly irate fanbase also voiced disapproval as Khloe took to Instagram on March 21 to promote Flat Tummy Co.’s meal replacement shakes. Slammed by The Good Place actress, Jameela Jamil (and fans), Khloe found herself at the epicenter of a social media storm, and Jamil’s comments didn’t go unnoticed.

“It’s incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance. That’s the media’s fault. But now please don’t put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you have been hurt. You’re a smart woman. Be smarter than this.”

Khloe appears to have done the “smartest” thing she can think of. It’s called blocking the comments by disabling their ability to appear in the first place.

While Khloe’s 90.1 million Instagram followers have mostly been receiving close-up selfies as post-Tristan updates, this Kardashian is still on the job. A steady sprinkling of promotional posts makes up Khloe’s eye-watering income, although she isn’t the first to be slammed for promoting “stomach-flattening” products as a new mother.

Cardi B and Teen Mom’s Maci Bookout have also fallen under fire for encouraging mothers to purchase slimming products. While Khloe’s Marilyn Monroe post came sans promo, the alleged digital altering nonetheless made headlines.

Sit on her high-earning pedestal Khloe may, but this Kardashian will interact with the commentary. When a fan queried Khloe’s ability to “twinkle” without assistance from hair and makeup, Khloe responded.

“Of course I can! I feel fabulous either way! I just love some glam. Nothing wrong with one who loves glam or one who loves no glam. Our differences make the world go ’round, babe.”

Abandoning the glam isn’t something we’re likely to see from Khloe – with or without her man. On March 4, Khloe posted a full-length photo showcasing her curvaceous behind, a crystal-studded bodysuit, and what appeared to be a clear invitation for commentary. Less so now, given that comments are, for the moment, disabled.