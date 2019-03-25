Nikki Bella Retires From WWE: ‘I Just Feel Like I’m Too Old For That Travel’

Nikki Bella is ready to move on to the next chapter in her life.

On last night’s episode of the Bella Twins’ hit show Total Bellas — Nikki confessed that she too would be retiring from WWE. According to TMZ, Nikki’s twin sister, Brie, was actually the first sister to retire from wrestling last month, something that she announced to fans in an earlier episode of the E! show.

On last night’s season finale, Nikki told her sister that she was going to be following in her footsteps. After returning from a recent tour in Europe, the 35-year-old said that she realized that the job was just too much for her, especially as she is getting older.

“The (European) tour was good but I feel like I’m too old for the travel, the travel was really rough.”

“I was like, why am I doing this. I don’t feel good,” she continued. “The girls are doing amazing things over there. I really am ready to hang up the jersey, I can say it fully.”

Of course, upon hearing the news, Brie was quick to give her twin sister her full support in her decision and even suggested that she hangs her WWE jersey “right next to mine.” Now that she is finished with pro wrestling, Nikki says she is going to focus on other aspects of her life, including her clothing line. To close their little chat, Brie and Nikki say that while one chapter of their lives is closing, another is certainly opening.

SkySports noted that Nikki was a part of competitive wrestling for the past 12 years. During her career, she and her sister become two of the most well-liked and popular ladies in their sport. Bella is also a two-time WWE Divas champion, which is pretty impressive in its own right. But while Nikki may be done with the sport that made her famous, her personal life is definitely heating up.

Following her split from fiance John Cena, The Inquisitr shared that Bella’s new romance with Dancing With the Stars‘ Artem Chigvintsev is finally out in the open. On the past season of Total Bellas, Nikki dipped her feet back in the dating pool and was seen going out on a few dates during the show. But it turns out that her Dancing With the Stars partner would be the one who ended up stealing her heart.

“I just feel like this free spirit. Truly like a butterfly out of her cage,” Nikki told the cameras on last night’s episode. “I don’t know, I have this new level of excitement. I’m ready to really explore new things and people and just really see what certain chemistries are all about.”

Cheers to the next chapter.