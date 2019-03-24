With Russia Probe Over, Barack Obama And Hillary Clinton Should Be Investigated Next, Republican Pundit Says

With Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation now complete, a new federal investigation should be started to probe Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, a Republican pundit says.

Columnist Michael Goodwin, writing in the New York Post, said that the “long national nightmare” is not over now that the Russia investigation has come to a conclusion. Goodwin said that while the portion of the investigation looking into Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia has been wrapped up, there is still much more to investigate regarding the origins of the investigation.

“Was the initial decision to investigate Trump’s campaign an honest mistake by the Obama administration?” he wrote. “Or was it an attempt to rig the election in favor of Clinton, and when that failed, overthrow a duly elected president?”

Goodwin went on to write that these are questions that need to be answered, and that “Americans also deserve to know what was going on inside their own government and whether it was simply incompetent or thoroughly corrupt, or some combination of the two.”

Goodwin’s column echoed sentiments from other Republicans and right-leaning pundits since the announcement on Friday that Mueller had submitted his report to Attorney General William Barr. Though none of the report has been made public, many seized on initial reports that there would not be any new indictments as evidence that Donald Trump is exonerated. Trump himself said on Sunday that he is exonerated, despite the summary saying the exact opposite — that the investigation found no criminal wrongdoing by Trump, but at the same time did not exonerate him.

It was not clear exactly what wrongdoing the report would have shown on the part of Trump, but it did reportedly find that there was no evidence he directly colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Lisa Page Peter Strzok Hillary Clinton James Comey Loretta Lynch Barack Obama John Brennan Now that Mueller has finished his investigation, it’s time to investigate these people who have entangled America in a 2 year national nightmare to destroy @realDonaldTrump RT — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 22, 2019

During this morning's interview with Maria Bartiromo, Donald Trump very strongly suggested that AG William Barr should "do what is fair" and criminally investigate Hillary Clinton and others, specifically because he's mad that he's been treated "viciously." pic.twitter.com/Qv4ExjFBa7 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 22, 2019

Democrats, meanwhile, have demanded that the full report be released to the public so everyone can see the same findings. On Sunday, the only information from the report made public came through Attorney General Barr.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said this weekend that the report should not only be released in full, but also that briefings with members of Congress should be unclassified so they are free to speak openly about it and discuss any findings in committee meetings.

Updated story: Trump and Republicans celebrate as the AG reports that the Mueller investigation has validated the president's "no collusion" refrain; Democrats demand the full report and point to Mueller's non-exoneration on obstruction: https://t.co/BfUbpqP4FZ — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 24, 2019

There is no indication that Trump plans to ask for any investigations into Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama, or that there is support for the idea from any elected Republicans.