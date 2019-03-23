‘Avengers: Endgame’ Runtime Allegedly Revealed

If true, this would make it the longest running MCU film to date.

Avengers: Endgame is a little more than a month away, nad after being treated to two full-length trailers and two TV spots, fans are dying to know just how long the runtime for the film will be. Directors and brothers Joe and Anthony Russo have confirmed that Endgame is locked, meaning the film has gone through the editing process and a final cut has been solidified. Despite being begged by fans, the directors and Marvel Studios have not commented on a runtime.

On the plus side, theaters outside the United States are starting their presale of tickets which means they have to schedule the movies at their theater accordingly and this is all based on runtime. According to We Got This Covered (WGTC), Anton Volkov from TrailerTrack said on Twitter (in a now-deleted tweet) that the film landed at the 182-minute mark, or three hours and two minutes long.

WGTC also noted that Slovokian distributor Saturn also has the film marked at the 182-minute length, but this definitely isn’t set in stone. ScreenHub (of Australia) has the film listed at 181 minutes, meaning there isn’t much of a clear answer at this point, unfortunately. Volkov has also noted this is just one minute short of the “Ultimate Edition” of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which is the longest-running modern superhero film.

If Endgame is at the 182-minute mark, that would make it the longest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Infinity War holds the records at two hours and 40 minutes, meaning Endgame would be a whopping 22 minutes longer than its predecessor.

Some of the longest running films in the MCU include The Avengers (2:23), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2:20), Captain America: Civil War(2:27), Thor: Ragnarok(2:10), and Black Panther(2:14).

No matter what the runtime ends up being for Endgame, fans don’t seem to think it’ll be long enough. The MCU has some of the most loyal moviegoers in the business, and they would happily sit in an uncomfortable chair eating stale popcorn for hours on end if it meant Endgame would never finish.

“Tbh Marvel shouldn’t cut Endgame from a 3 hour runtime. They should actually lengthen it. 10 hours. Idc. Lemme see them do daily things. Maybe Iron Man eats a bowl of cereal for thirty minutes. Lemme see all of it. 50 hour movie,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“So apparently the final runtime for Avengers: Endgame is 3 hours and 2 minutes. Now I’m not complaining or anything but why couldn’t it be longer?” another Twitter user added.

The runtime for Endgame has not been confirmed by Marvel Studios at this time.