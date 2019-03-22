‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Considered No Marketing Approach For The Film

An MCU film with no trailers? Blasphemy!

Avengers: Endgame is just over one month away and there has been minimal marketing around the film. There have been two full-length trailers and two 30-second TV spots in addition to two official posters. Other than that, it’s almost been radio silence from Marvel Studios regarding the biggest team-up flick of all time.

Brothers Joe and Anthony Russo are the genius brains behind some of the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe films (MCU) including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War. The duo also directed Endgame and recently spoke about how much they dislike spoilers. Joe also noted when speaking with Empire magazine (via Comic Book Movie) that they almost opted for a no-marketing campaign for the film.

“We talked about all scales of marketing. The thing that’s most important to us is that we preserve the surprise of the narrative. When I was a kid and saw The Empire Strikes Back at 11am on the day it opened, and sat there until 10pm watching it back to back to back, it so profoundly moved me because I didn’t know a damn thing about the story I was going to watch. We’re trying to replicate that experience.”

These days it’s nearly impossible to deliver a movie that hasn’t been thoroughly examined and discussed before its release date. This is especially true of films in the MCU as its fan base is extremely dedicated and always wants to know what’s coming next. With Endgame being the culmination of 20 films before it, it’s almost impossible to deliver the film without any spoilers coming out.

The trailers for the film have contained as little information as possible and have used several of the same clips to preserve the secrecy around the project. The second trailer used half of its material from former MCU films to still give fans what they wanted, but not giving too much away surrounding the plot.

A zero-marketing approach these days is almost unheard of and MCU fans might have walked on Marvel Studios with pitchforks if no trailer was released. The Russo’s have given them just enough to keep them satisfied until the movie premieres on April 26. Even without marketing, Endgame would still be one of the biggest performing films in box office history.

Some loyal MCU fans have even stayed away from the trailers, wanting to go into the film as fresh as possible. That didn’t stop millions of others from viewing both trailers, making them the most watched movie trailers of all time in a 24-hour span.