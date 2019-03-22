Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Olivia Jade And Isabella Could Be Permanently Banned From USC

Lori Loughlin’s daughters, Olivia and Isabella, have officially withdrawn from the University of Southern California, but that doesn’t mean the school is letting them off the hook, TMZ reports.

School officials have confirmed that the two former students have dropped out out the university following the firestorm ensuing from the claim that their parents paid $500,000 to allegedly falsify admissions information for both girls.

According to sources communicating with TMZ, despite Loughlin’s daughters cutting ties with USC, school officials are planning to investigate the charges. Apparently, a misconduct hearing is set to occur soon, where a decision will be made about whether the girls should be banned from the school for being “disruptive individuals.”

Sources said that the girls are welcome to attend in person. However, if they decline to appear, it is expected that school officials will continue the hearing without their participation.

USC is reportedly working with the FBI and U.S. Attorney to look into other corresponding cases at the university.

Meanwhile, Loughlin has continued to deal with the professional and personal fallout of her alleged involvement in the college admissions scam.

Us Weekly reported that her close friends are “walking on eggshells” around the actress, and may slowly distance themselves from both her and the scandal.

“It’s absolutely shocking. … Nobody knew and nobody would expect this from [Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli]. They are good people and it’s very sad to hear this went on. It’s disappointing,” a source told Us Weekly.

“There’s going to be backlash and people already want to distance themselves. The fact that this was the example and life lesson they taught their daughters is just very surprising, knowing who they are.”

Lori Louighlin Kids Olivia Jade and Isabella Could Be Banned from USC Forever https://t.co/wXzDn3qOZ8 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 22, 2019

Another insider claims that Loughlin is devastated about her current state of affairs while her friends are completely shaken by the turn of events.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested earlier this month for paying bribe money to gain their daughters’ entry into USC as crew team recruits, despite the fact that the girls have never participated in the sport. The pair were each released on $1 million bond and have orders to appear in Boston federal court March 29.

A source was also quoted saying the entire situation is a nightmare for the Fuller House actress and her entire family. The insider disclosed that her daughters decided not to return to USC for fears of bullying from other students.

“It’s a very scary time for them.”