William H. Macy ‘Heartbroken’ Over College Admissions Scandal Per ‘Us Weekly’

Academy Award nominee William H. Macy is reportedly “heartbroken” over the college admissions scandal that has the potential to send his wife, actress Felicity Huffman, to jail over her alleged part in the cover-up.

A source reveals to Us Weekly that Macy has “been in tears” and is “heartbroken” over the situation.

In a story once published by Entertainment Tonight in 2004, Macy said that he would employ any means necessary to assist his children. At the time, he was speaking of the possibility that they might choose a career in the acting field. “One can help your children in this business, and the nepotism works, and I have no problems with it.”

Huffman was accused of paying $15,000 to get her daughter, Sofia, into college — by making a so-called charitable contribution to “participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter” — according to court papers referenced by ABC.

More than 50 people have been indicted in the scheme, one wherein students were given admittance to schools such as Georgetown, Stanford, Wake Forest University, UCLA, and Yale despite their low test scores or lack of athletic ability. Huffman, actress Lori Loughlin, and others allegedly paid a secondary source bribes to either admit their children as athletes — or have a middleman change their SAT scores to guarantee admittance.

The New York Post reported that the FBI has recorded telephone calls with Huffman and a cooperating witness to back their charges against the actress.,

FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta stated, according to The New York Post, that the charges come after a 10-month investigation dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.” Bonavolonta said that he felt that everyone that was charged in the scandal cultivated a “culture of corruption and greed,” and called their actions “insidious, selfish and shameful.”

Huffman and her husband, William H. Macy allegedly met with what is being called a “cooperating witness” in official court paperwork, per Fox News, and this witness told the celebrity couple that he “controlled” a testing center and someone would change their daughter’s SAT answers so she could achieve a higher score.

Fox News reported that a judge has approved a request to push back Huffman’s upcoming court appearance in Boston. Huffman was supposed to appear with Loughlin and others that have been charged in the scandal on March 29. The reason? Her lawyer will be out of town on that day. Huffman’s new court date is April 3.

Huffman’s former Desperate Housewives co-star Nicolette Sheridan said of the scandal that has tarnished her former pal’s image, “We don’t know the facts, but we could be extremely disturbed by the entitlement, the power, the money that could take away from those less privileged and that to me is disgraceful.”

Macy currently stars on Showtime’s Shameless.