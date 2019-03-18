Celine Dion Is Floored After Inviting 7-Year-Old To Sing During Las Vegas Show

Celine gave the crowd a big shock after inviting a 7-year-old fan to take the mic.

Celine Dion got quite a surprise after she invited a 7-year-old fan to sing for her during one of her recent Las Vegas residency shows. Per a report from Entertainment Tonight Canada, Dion encouraged the fan to sing for the thousands-strong crowd at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during a gig on March 15. Dion handed over her microphone to the little girl, letting her fan show off her incredible vocals.

The fan, little Anjali Singh, then belted out Dion’s 2002 hit “I Surrender” in front of the stage. Celine looked down at her, kneeling. The star appeared pretty shocked by Singh’s huge voice, and could be seen closing her eyes and throwing her arms open while enjoying the performance. Dion eventually stood back up, encouraging the crowd to show their appreciation.

Celine then enthusiastically praised Anjali’s incredible performance, and laid over the edge of the stage to give the little girl a huge hug.

“You are the best,” the legendary performer told Anjali before asking for her autograph. “I got a brand new friend… thank you for singing for all of us tonight.”

Dion then asked if anyone had a pencil while getting the little girl to give her the requested autograph, telling Anjali, “my name is Celine.”

Following the incredible performance, the star then continued her concert with a cover of Alicia Keys’ hit “Girl On Fire”.

This isn’t the first time Dion has showed her emotions in response to a performance.

As The Inquisitr reported back in January, the mom of three became visibly emotional while watching a fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

The star could be seen dabbing away tears from her eyes as she sat in the front row, tearing up as the models walked down the runway in front of her. She attended Valentino’s Haute Couture spring/summer 2019 fashion show.

However, fans hoping to watch – or even sing with – Celine in Las Vegas will have to move pretty quick.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer announced last year that her stint in Sin City will soon be coming to a close.

Dion announced back in September that she would be ending her current show – which she’s been performing for the past eight years – this coming June.

“I definitely have mixed emotions about this final run. Las Vegas has become my home and performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades,” she told fans in a post shared on her Facebook page, per CBS News.

“It’s been an amazing experience and I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see us throughout the years,” she then continued in the social media post announcing the big news. “Every show we do at the Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special.”