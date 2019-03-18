Vicky Ward Wrote ‘Kushner, Inc.’ About Ivanka Trump As Her ‘Civic Duty’

She says she thinks it's the most important thing she could do for the country.

In her own words, Vicky Ward says she wrote the book, Kushner, Inc.: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, because she thinks it’s her “civic duty.” She says she dedicated the book not to a person, but to a country, the United States of America, where she has chosen to live for the last 22 years. She says that the book is a warning that two “silver spooners” are trying to lay claim to the power structure, and we need to wrestle it back.

Town & Country says that Ward insists that she felt like she needed to speak up to let everyone know what she learned, and not as the Trump administration insists, as a vehicle for gossip and fiction.

Ward says that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are indeed a threat to her adopted country.

“After two years of intense reporting, my findings show that the threat that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump pose to the systems and protocols that have kept this great country safe and free, is both extraordinary and extraordinarily underrecognized.”

Ward says that her book doesn’t deal in gossip from the West Wing, but rather delves deep into the past of the two families, the Kushners and the Trumps, and their philosophies that everything they want is theirs for the taking.

Jared and Ivanka are 'almost worse than enablers,' author Vicky Ward details in 'Kushner, Inc.' book: https://t.co/Binx613Wc4 pic.twitter.com/FWAEM9EY37 — KTBB Radio (@KTBBRadio) March 17, 2019

On the weekly Sunday morning talk shows, Ward says that most people get involved with government to help others, but not Trump and Kushner.

“Most people go into government for public service. They [Jared and Ivanka] have gone in for self-service.”

Ward says that Trump and Kushner are only involved to enrich themselves and their families, and are not looking out for others. She adds that she now smiles when she sees people wearing the red “MAGA” caps, as she believes her book is her own way to “Make America Great Again.”

The Inquisitr reported that in her book, Ward is sharing some new stories about Trump and Kushner related to how neither of them is interested in taking no for an answer. She says that when they were told that they couldn’t use Air Force planes for their travel, they took the request over Rex Tillerson’s head and just took a cabinet member with them to clear the plane’s use.

Also included in the book are stories about Jared Kushner shirking the normal chain of command to communicate with foreign leaders like MBS in Saudi Arabia, which is threatening security protocol.