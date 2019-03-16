Kelsey Grammer Wants To Bring Back ‘Frasier’ For A Reboot

Grammer is all in for bringing the series back after 15 years.

With reboot fever spreading across network television and streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, actor Kelsey Grammer thinks it’s about time that his hit show, Frasier, got a remake after 15 years off the air.

Town & Country says that Grammer believes that Frasier, which was a spinoff of the popular sitcom, Cheers, is ripe for a reboot, but it has to be done right or not at all. The actor, who is the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer, doesn’t think that the series should pick up where it left off 15 years ago.

“We’re shopping for the right idea because I don’t think we should just pick up where we left off. Will and Grace has done a continuation, which is like the next day after they were last on the air–they picked up right where they left off. I don’t think that’s appropriate for Frasier.”

Grammer said that when the series ended, Dr. Frasier Crane was leaving Seattle to explore life in Chicago with his latest girlfriend. This, he added, should be where the show picks up again, as it should answer the question of whether he started a whole new life in the Windy City or if it all fell to pieces. He says that he thinks the way to go is a story about Frasier’s relationship with his son.

Kelsey Grammer wants the entire Frasier cast back for his planned revival series.https://t.co/nlry8it6fV pic.twitter.com/aCMV5iZJ1C — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) March 13, 2019

Kelsey Grammer says he’s envisioning a story where his son, Frederick, is more like his grandfather, Martin Crane, a personality which was the polar opposite of Frasier’s.

“I like the one where Frederick actually ends up being more like Martin Crane, instead of Frasier. I’m sort of drawn to that. We’ve had the pitch where he was tortured and didn’t know what his identity was, all sorts of stuff.”

Grammer wants to reunite as much of the cast as possible, and also tackle the subject of the passing of John Mahoney, who played the Crane patriarch.

“We would need to deal with [Mahoney’s passing] within the storytelling, but I’d want everybody back, if they want to come back.”

Per Town & Country, Grammer told James Corden on The Late Late Show that the character of Frasier has moved beyond being a radio psychiatrist, and has likely found a new line of work may be as “an art dealer or a professor.” He suggested that Dr. Frasier Crane could be back to being a psychiatrist in private practice.

The actor had nothing more to add, saying that a Frasier reboot isn’t tied to a network yet, but the complete original series is available on Amazon Prime.