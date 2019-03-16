At 5-Feet, 8-Inches & 121 Pounds, Barbara Palvin Is Being Praised For Body Diversity After Becoming VS Angel

Earlier this week, Victoria’s Secret announced that Barbara Palvin was the brand’s newest model to reach Angel status. Social media users flocked to the brand’s verified Instagram page to share their excitement over the announcement, congratulating the model for becoming the very first Hungarian to hold the honor, as The Inquisitr recently pointed out.

On the other hand, a lot of users also used the opportunity to praise Victoria’s Secret for featuring a “healthy” looking model that is not overly “skinny” in the announcing post’s comments section.

“She deserves! Finally VS valuing models with a real body! She is gorgeous!” one user commented, a message that garnered more than 1,600 likes, proving that a lot of folks share the sentiment.

“The real angel with curves,” another user offered in a separate Instagram post.

Yet another user in another post on Victoria’s Secret Instagram wrote that the fact that Palvin isn’t “stick skinny” is admirable, since it gives women and girls a role model to look up to that doesn’t send the message that they have to “starve themselves” to feel beautiful. However, one commenter had an issue with the whole notion that Palvin is out of the ordinary, responding in the comments thread that the model is still rather thin, considering her measurements.

“She’s 121 and 5’8 so she is pretty freaking skinny! But she has curves!” the user commented.

Another social media user also pointed out that commenters were reacting as if Palvin were a plus-size model.

“You guys know she’s NOT a plus size, right?!” the user wrote.

The 25-year-old model has previously addressed her body measurements and suffering from insecurities, contending that she is constantly at war with her body, according to a 2018 report by The Daily Mail. Despite being a swimsuit and lingerie model, Palvin has admitted that she struggles with maintaining the fashion industry’s notoriously skinny weight ideals, the report continued.

“It’s hard for me to respect the rigorous criteria governing a model’s figure,” she said, as quoted in the report.

After being discovered at the age of 13 in Budapest, the young teen secured her first magazine photo shoot later that year. Since then, her career has skyrocketed, taking her from Hungary to runways around the world, including that of Louis Vuitton and Vivienne Westwood. She first walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2012, two years after she made her runway debut for Prada at Milan Fashion Week in 2010, as The Daily Mail highlighted.