Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Will Not Go Back To School At USC Out Of Fear Of Being ‘Viciously Bullied’ Per ‘TMZ’

Looks like University of Southern California school officials will not have to decide whether or not Lori Loughlin’s daughters will be permitted to stay at the school because they’ve already decided to leave.

Sources close to the famous family tell TMZ that Isabella and Olivia Giannulli have decided to drop out of the university out of fear of getting “viciously bullied” if they did indeed decide to continue their education there. While it appears as though it was the girls’ decision to leave the school, the insider shares that Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are fully onboard with their daughters’ decision to withdraw.

To make matters even worse, the source shares that the two girls didn’t even want to go to USC in the first place and only did after their parents pushed them to. Olivia and Bella had their sights set on a school with a big party scene and were more concerned with that than academics, which is why they wanted to attend Arizona State University.

And while the whole family is dealing with a lot of backlash, YouTuber Olivia Jade is the one who is taking things the hardest. The insider says that she “is a mess, despondent and feeling like it’s the end of the world.” Radar Online is also reporting that she is so angry over the whole scandal that she is not even speaking with her parents. Earlier today, makeup giant Sephora dropped her makeup line from the site and now she feels like her parents ruined her life.

“Olivia is obviously blaming her parents and she is refusing to speak to them right now,” another insider shares. “Everyone is pointing their fingers at each other and it is a really tense situation.”

Bella is also very upset over the very public scandal and she too is distancing herself from her parents. Lori is also feeling the heat after the scandal and little by little, it seems like her personal and professional life is falling apart. As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, Loughlin was dropped by the Hallmark Channel. The actress has starred in a number of films as well as the popular Hallmark series When Calls the Heart, which is currently in its sixth season.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” a Crown Media spokesperson told the press. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production.”

Earlier this week, things went south when it was reported that Lori and her husband paid upwards of $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. In the scandal, they paid to have the girls act as recruits for the crew team so they could gain admission into the school since their academics didn’t cut it. Both were arrested but later released after posting bond.