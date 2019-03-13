Lori Loughlin’s ‘Full House’ Co-Stars React To Her Arrest

Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman, and dozens of others were indicted in correlation with a huge college admissions scandal on Tuesday. The Full House star was just one of many parents who allegedly bribed and cheated their way into ivy league schools for their children.

According to TMZ, cameras caught up with both John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin who co-starred alongside Lori Loughlin on Full House, and currently work with her on Full House.

Paparazzi caught John Stamos coming out of Madeo on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills. The actor saw the cameras and began to quickly bolt to his car. When the photographers asked him about Loughlin’s college admissions scandal, he immediately belted out “no comment.”

John carried a bag in his hand, and wore dark pants and black shirt, he also had on a velor jacket over top and a tan hat. He sported a full, dark beard, and repeated “no comment” a second time in a playful way before jumping into his vehicle, giving a peace sign and driving away.

Stamos wasn’t nasty or angry with paparazzi, but he was very clear that he did not intend to make any sort of comment about his dear friend, Loughlin, who has seemingly gotten herself into some big trouble.

Meanwhile, Lori Loughlin’s co-star, Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie Tanner on Fuller House, was seen walking through LAX, and seemed visible upset and annoyed by the paparazzi following her through the airport.

Jodie wore a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, pair of red track pants, and carried a large red backpack through the facility. She wore black boots, no makeup, and had her blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail.

When paparazzi inquired about whether or not they could ask her a questioned she replied, “no,” put her sunglasses on and began to walk away quicker.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, federal prosecutors claim that parents paid bribes up to $6 million to get their children into esteemed universities such as Harvard, Yale, Georgetown, and Stanford.

The feds claim that these people were giving out money to test administrators and college coaches so that their children could be able to cheat on the college entrance exams such as the ACT and SAT, as well as falsify documents claiming that they were recruited athletes to help them get into the universities.

So far neither Lori Loughlin or any of the others indicted, such as actress Felicity Huffman, have made public statements surrounding the scandal.