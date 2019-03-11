George Foreman’s Daughter Freeda Reportedly Commits Suicide

'TMZ' is reporting that Freeda Foreman apparently hanged herself in her Texas home.

Heavyweight champion George Foreman’s daughter Freeda has died at age 42 of an apparent suicide at her Texas home, reportedly of a hanging. The evidence at the scene suggests that Foreman, who was a boxer herself, took her own life, but a coroner will have to make the final determination.

A spokesperson for the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office in Texas told TMZ that indications are that Foreman sadly took her own life. Law enforcement officials with knowledge of the investigation say that Freeda appears to have died by asphyxiation, and “all signs point to hanging.”

Freeda Foreman is survived by her husband, two daughters, three grandchildren, 11 siblings, and her parents.

CNN reported that George Foreman, or Big George as he is known around the Foreman home (his sons are all named George, too), tweeted a message about the passing of his beloved Freeda, saying that it would be his first Sunday in years without her.

“Daddy I want to box, ‘Get an Education first’ I said, well she Brought The bacon home (degree) 2 kids 3 grands (husband),” he said in a tweet. “She’s with her maker now. 10 kids forever. Just 1 more day I wanted OK 1 more year aw 1 more decade.”

The father of 12 also posted a picture embracing Freeda at her college graduation along with her commencement program and her honors sash.

Like her father, Freeda Foreman tried her hand at boxing, going pro for a year in 2000. But despite an impressive record of 5-1, including three knockouts, Foreman hung up her boxing gloves after a year because her father didn’t approve of his daughter making a living as a boxer. Many sources say that her father paid her not to box, says The Inquisitr. Freeda Foreman still kept a hand in the boxing world, often working as a promoter for the sport.

In the past, Freeda Foreman was asked about her relationship with her father, asking her if the bond was tested by her foray into the sport, and she confirmed that the two remained close, even lending their voices to the cartoon King Of The Hill.

“He flat out doesn’t like it. But I do have his love and support. That’s what counts.”

George Foreman is a boxing legend who has been the heavyweight champion twice, years apart, the first time in 1973, beating the late Muhammad Ali, and then again at age 46 in 1994 after beating Michael Moorer, becoming the world’s oldest heavyweight champion.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.