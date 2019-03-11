Stassi Schroeder’s Boyfriend Beau Clark Talks Proposal On Instagram, Shares Photo Of Engagement Ring

Will Stassi Schroeder be next to say 'I do'?

Beau Clark teased a proposal on his Instagram Story on Sunday, March 10.

After fans watched as he introduced girlfriend Stassi Schroeder to his mom on last week’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules, Clark posted an image of what appeared to be an engagement ring in a Lego box.

“When I propose,” he wrote in the photo’s caption.

Clark even tagged Schroeder in his post.

As fans saw last week, Schroeder has made it quite clear that she intends to marry Clark and even told his mom that she hoped she would be her future mother-in-law. While the first meeting with a partner’s parent can be a scary moment for some, Schroeder hit it off very well with Clark’s mom. She seemed to really like the reality star and what she’s brought to her son’s life over the past year.

Schroeder and Clark started dating early last year after her split from ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher in August 2017. Since then, the couple has gone on a number of romantic vacations in Europe as they continue to live with one another at Schroeder’s apartment in West Hollywood, California.

Schroeder and Clark were first introduced by mutual friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star Kristen Doute.

While Schroeder and Clark aren’t engaged quite yet, fans will likely see them get engaged soon. After all, they are already living with one another and have admittedly been discussing a future marriage and even kids.

In November of last year, during an interview with Us Weekly magazine, Schroeder and Clark’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, opened up about their relationship and suspected they would be the next couple to get engaged.

“We love Beau,” Cartwright said. “I think they’re great for each other.”

“He’s an amazing guy,” Taylor said. “Finally she’s got a good guy, she’s got a great guy and they both really love each other.”

According to Cartwright, Schroeder and Clark are more ready to get engaged than anyone else on the show.

“Over Tom [Sandoval] and Ariana [Madix] and definitely over Kristen [Doute] and [Brian] Carter,” she noted. “I just see it over those couples in general. I know Ariana and Tom don’t want marriage and I just think Beau and Stassi are more there than Kristen is.”

To see more of Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.