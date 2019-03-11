Kacey Musgraves To Receive Her Own Country Music Hall Of Fame Exhibit

It has been revealed that Kacey Musgraves will see herself inside Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum this year.

iHeart reported Sunday that a press release from the organization’s website has revealed four country acts to join the Hall of Fame. The other three are Keith Whitley, Brooks & Dunn, and Boudleaux and Felice Bryant.

The “Slow Burn” singer’s display is set to premiere this summer, on July 3, and will “trace her musical journey, which began in the 1990s in her East Texas hometown, Golden.”

“I absolutely adore the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum,” Kacey said in a statement.

“It’s a privilege to have them curate an exhibit that will showcase pieces from moments all the way back to my childhood that are very special to me.”

Musgraves’ career is on a high right now as she recently won four Grammy Awards this year. She won every award she was nominated for — Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies,” Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy,” and Best Country Album and Album of the Year for Golden Hour.

“A rising country music star who does things her own way and is finding tremendous success doing so,” is how Museum CEO Kyle Young described Kacey.

Musgraves won her first Grammys back in 2014, earning trophies for Best Country Song for “Merry Go ‘Round,” and Best Country Album for Same Trailer Different Park.

Kacey’s latest single “Rainbow” has, so far, peaked at No. 98 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and is her first song to make an appearance on that chart in six years. As of 2019, her highest charting single on the Hot 100 is “Follow Your Arrow,” peaking at No. 60.

Golden Hour became Musgraves’ third top five album in the States and her first top 10 in the U.K., peaking at No. 6. It was her third record to go to No. 1 on the U.S. Country Albums chart.

In 2017, she married her husband Ruston Kelly, who is an American singer-songwriter. He released an EP in 2017, titled Halloween, and a studio album in 2018, titled Dying Star. His songwriting credits for other artists consists of Tim McGraw, the Josh Abbott Band, and Lucie Silvas, to name a few.

According to Taste of Country, the pair met after Ruston performed at the Bluebird Café in Nashville in March 2016.

“I was sitting by myself at a table. Ruston played his first song, and I was just stunned by everything in it — the words, the melody, what he was saying. I was just sitting at this table, crying,” she recalls.

“When it was over, I went up and introduced myself. I said, ‘Hey, I don’t really ever do this, but here’s my number; I really wanna write with you.'”

The rest, as they say, is history.