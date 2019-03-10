Robert Mueller Finishes Report, Wants To Indict Trump But William Barr Won’t Let Him, ‘Spectator’ Reports

A British political magazine has sources claiming that Robert Mueller has finished his report, and that it contains explosive recommendations, including indictments of Donald Trump and his family members.

A political columnist for British magazine The Spectator published an explosive claim on Saturday. According to the columnist, who writes under the pseudonym “Cockburn” (which is pronounced “CO-burn”), Russia investigation Special Counsel Robert Mueller has completed his final report on collusion between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential election — and the report contains recommendations that are likely to shake the Trump administration — and United States politics — to its core.

In the Cockburn column, the anonymous journalist claims to have “several sources” who report that Mueller’s report is complete, but has not been officially submitted to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, due to a dispute between Mueller and Barr over one major issue — whether to indict Trump himself.

As The Inquisitr reported, a former federal prosecutor predicted that Mueller would drop “a collusion bomb” on Trump, but no one predicted an actual indictment of Trump himself. A U.S. Justice Department policy supposedly prevents the indictment of any president while in office, but the policy remains controversial.

Mueller wants to hit Trump with an indictment, according to The Spectator. Barr, however, opposes an indictment of Trump.

“The two men met on Friday but apparently could not agree and this was the reason for the delay in any announcement from the DoJ,” Cockburn wrote. “At least this is what the sources say.”

U.S. Attorney General William Barr reportedly opposes indicting Donald Trump. Alex Wong / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, by law, Barr must submit a report to Congress listing any instance in which a Mueller request was denied by the Justice Department. That means, if Mueller has indeed requested authorization to indict Trump only to be denied by Barr, the attorney general must make that denial public.

The columnist had predicted — in a piece published earlier this week in The Spectator — that Mueller would submit his report in an official capacity on Friday, March 8. But that did not happen. Cockburn then went back to his sources to find out why his earlier prediction was wrong. That is when he was told by his sources that the report had been scheduled for a March 8 delivery, but the disagreement between Mueller and Barr over an indictment caused the announcement to be postponed.

According to Cockburn’s sources, Barr has approved, or at least not disapproved, several other bombshell recommendations in Mueller’s report — the indictments of three adult Trump children, as well as Trump’s son-in-law.

“It is said to recommend indicting three of President Trump’s children – Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric – as well as his son-in-law, Jared Kushner,” Cockburn wrote, adding that Barr has “silently assented” to the indictments of Trump’s family members.

One veteran of Washington politics told Cockburn that an ominous feeling has gripped Washington as it awaits the Mueller report.

“There is a strange silence around town,” the source said, according to The Spectator column. “Like the weird calm before a major hurricane.”