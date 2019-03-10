‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Jed Allan Dead At 84

Jed Allan has died. The actor, who is beloved by soap opera fans passed away this week at the age of 84.

According to TVLine, Jed Allan’s son, Rick Brown, confirmed the news that his father had died via Facebook, and revealed that the actor had “died peacefull surrounded by his family.”

Many fans will remember Allan from his work on soap operas such as Days of our Lives, where he played the role of Don Craig for 14 years. Don became known for his marriage to Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), but shockingly exited the show much to the disapproval of viewers.

Jed also appeared on shows such as The Secret Storm, and Santa Barbara, where he portrayed C.C. Capwell. In 2004 Allan took over the role of General Hospital‘s Edward Quartermaine temporarily.

Soap vet A. Martinez, who played Jed’s son-in-law Cruz Castillo on Santa Barbara released a statement following his passing, saying he was”the finest actor… and an even better man. He was about family. Protecting his own, and building it in the casts he graced. It was magic to work with him –– his rock solid professionalism giving way to inspired energy once the cameras rolled.”

Many fans may also remember Jed Allan in the role of Rush Sanders on Beverly Hills, 90210, where he played the father of Ian Ziering’s character, Steve Sanders.

Rush and Steve had a very rocky relationship, which played out in the 10 seasons of the series as the characters began to grow up and eventually have families of their own.

Sadly, Allan’s death marks the second tragedy among 90210 cast members this week as Luke Perry, who played the iconic role of Dylan McKay, the bad boy with a heart of gold, on the teen drama.

Perry’s death was announced on Monday after he had been in the hospital for nearly a week after suffering a massive stroke.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luke Perry’s family is completely devastated by his tragic and untimely death. The family reportedly chose to take the actor off of life support when doctors told them the prognosis, claiming that if Luke did wake up his quality of life would never be the same again.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 family has taken a hard hit this week, and fans are saddened by both Jed Allan and Luke Perry’s deaths, and have been taking to social media to send their love and support for the actors’ families.