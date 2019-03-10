Andy Cohen Sets The Record Straight On Caroline Manzo Returning To ‘RHONJ’

Somewhere, Teresa Giudice is breathing a major sigh of relief. For a little over a week now, rumors have been circulating regarding Caroline Manzo and her possible return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The passionate matriarch was a staple on the franchise for Seasons 1-5 and left the series while heading into her own spinoff, Manzo’d With Children. It looked like Caroline might return to RHONJ for Season 10 or Season 11, but fans of the OG need not hold their breath any longer.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Radar Online had spoken with a source that claimed Bravo boss Andy Cohen was routinely contacting Caroline and was begging her to return to the show. It turns out, that was not the case at all and Andy addressed the whole situation on Twitter.

“It’s not true but I do love her. (Radar is not exactly the most reputable source btw.)” he wrote.

Several OG Housewives have left their franchises and returned to stellar ratings. This was proven with the return of Nene Leaks to The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Bethenny Frankel to The Real Housewives of New York City.

Danielle Staub also famously returned to RHONJ in Season 7 and 8, but only in the role of a friend of the Housewives. Dina Manzo also returned to RHONJ in Season 6 after departing at Season 2’s conclusion. Jacqueline Laurita was a main cast member on the show Season 1-7 but only served as a friend of the Housewives in Season 6.

Mike Pont / Getty Images

Rumors of Caroline’s return have been happening at the conclusion of every season since she departed in 2013. Fans have been hoping to see Caroline return either solo or with sister Dina and sister-in-law Jacqueline. Caroline and Dina still do not speak to one another to this day, but Jacqueline and Caroline are thought to be on good terms.

Teresa, Caroline, and Jacqueline had a major falling out in Season 5 despite being the best of friends in the seasons and years prior. The drama between the women is one of the many reasons fans hope either Jacqueline or Caroline will return one year. Both Jacqueline and Caroline have made it clear they want nothing to do with Teresa, who shares their sentiments as well.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

According to a tweet from fellow Bravolebrity Mercedes Javid, Andy spoke to Caroline on a recent episode of his radio show and the two confirmed she would not be returning to RHONJ. Mercedes, as well as many fans, was heartbroken at the confirmation.

RHONJ Season 10 is currently filming.