‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Garret Dillahunt Reveals How He Feels About Austin Amelio Joining The Cast

As soon as news broke that Austin Amelio’s Walking Dead character, Dwight, would be making the crossover to Fear the Walking Dead, fans have been wondering how this will occur. As yet, very little news has been revealed about the crossover. However, Garret Dillahunt, who plays fan favorite, John Dorie, has now revealed what he thinks of Austin’s arrival on set.

According to a recent interview with Comic Book, Garret Dillahunt has revealed that he is happy with the crossover character. This is due, in part, to how much he likes Austin Amelio.

“Yeah, he’s a cool dude,” Dillahunt told Comic Book.

Although, Dillahunt does admit that he really doesn’t know Amelio very well yet.

“I feel like I learn something new about him every day. I don’t know him very well yet, but I just think he’s a really interesting cat. He’s a great skateboarder, I just found out.”

As for how Dillahunt’s character, John Dory, will interact with Amelio’s character, Dwight, there is very little news regarding it so far.

“The casts are just so big that often your storylines don’t cross, or if they cross it’s very minimal,” Dillahunt offered without going into detail about Dwight’s arrival in Fear the Walking Dead.

Gene Page / AMC

Previously, Dwight was a series regular in AMC’s companion series, The Walking Dead. A member of Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) Saviors, he was considered a protagonist for a long time in the original series. However, over time, Dwight managed to help the communities attack and defeat the Saviors.

While Dwight turned out to be helpful to the communities, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) ended up turning Dwight away and telling him, in no uncertain terms, that he wasn’t welcome to return.

Fans speculated at whether Dwight would eventually attempt to return to the communities. However, news eventually broke, as reported previously by The Inquisitr, that Dwight would be crossing over from The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead.

Dwight is not the first character to make the long walk from The Walking Dead to its companion series. Morgan (Lennie James) has previously managed to negotiate the post-apocalyptic landscape and cross from the Alexandria community in Virginia to Fear‘s location in Texas.

Currently, it is unclear how or when Dwight will meet up with the characters in Fear the Walking Dead and whether he will be a friend or foe.

As yet, there has been no premiere date for the upcoming fifth season of Fear the Walking Dead. However, in previous years, it has usually premiered quickly after the finale episode of The Walking Dead.