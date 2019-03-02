Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez A ‘Pompous Little Twit,’ Per Greenpeace Co-Founder; Trump Also Mocks Green New Deal

Democratic politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been on the rise ever since having been elected to serve in the House of Representatives in late June of 2018. More recently, however, she has become one of the political faces behind the ambitious Green New Deal, a Democrat-led proposal that would ostensibly see a “massive transformation of our society,” one which would include a total divestment from fossil fuels in addition to a controversial proposal to provide “economic security for all who are unable or unwilling to work,” per CNBC.

Not everyone is a fan of this proposal, however — as was made quite evident by ridicule from Republican quarters, including President Trump himself. During the Conservative Political Action Conference today, President Trump mocked the Green New Deal, per Fox News, going so far as to suggest that the Democrats should run with it in order to improve his own electoral future.

“New Green Deal or whatever the hell they call it… I encourage it. I think it’s really something Democrats should promote. No planes. No energy. When the wind stops blowing, that’s the end of your electric.” Trump took a moment to mimic a man staring skyward before continuing his comical critique. “Darling, is the wind blowing today? I’d like to watch television, darling.”

Trump’s criticism of the Green New Deal drew grand applause from those attending CPAC, and fit in with the casual yet ribald tone of his lengthy address. The president also discussed the ongoing negotiations with North Korea, the violence visited upon conservative students on college campuses, and the difference between negotiating a good deal rather than a merely politically expedient one.

Lively criticism of the Green New Deal also came from a man who now calls himself the “Sensible Environmentalist.” Patrick Moore, co-founder of Greenpeace, left very little to the imagination when he took to Twitter to excoriate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her full-throated endorsement of the sweeping plan — one which he says would eventually lead to “mass death.”

Pompous little twit. You don’t have a plan to grow food for 8 billion people without fossil fuels, or get the food into the cities. Horses? If fossil fuels were banned every tree in the world would be cut down for fuel for cooking and heating. You would bring about mass death. — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) February 23, 2019

Despite Patrick Moore having a relatively modest social media following on Twitter, his acerbic words for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drew nearly 7,000 likes in somewhat short order. As IdeaCity details, Moore is no stranger to public controversy and debate, having departed from the organization which he co-founded — Greenpeace — because activists and other sensationalists had, in his view, hijacked the meaning and the motivations behind the environmental and scientific communities.

Upon being informed by a Twitter follower that it was regrettable that “AOC” would have her voice heard to a much greater magnitude than his, Moore replied in equally blunt fashion.

“It won’t be long until she is exposed for the pompous know-nothing she is. Then again, that may work in her favour!!”

Patrick Moore holds a doctorate in ecology and has also made appearances on conservative YouTube show Louder with Crowder.