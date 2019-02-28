Luke Perry Isn’t The Only Celebrity To Have Suffered A Stroke

Luke Perry isn't the only celebrity who has suffered a stroke, but he can overcome it.

Thursday morning brought some horrible news from the celebrity world as veteran actor Luke Perry was revealed to have suffered a massive stroke. Perry was hospitalized on Wednesday after suffering the stroke, and he was still under observation as of early this afternoon. However, he isn’t the first celebrity to have to deal with such a medical condition. Judging by past history, if he can come rebound as well as some of the others, there is good news ahead.

TMZ is keeping up with Perry’s condition, but many details remained unclear as of Thursday afternoon. Fans around the world are wishing the best for him, and are hoping that Perry can fully recover from the stroke.

A number of celebrities have suffered strokes over the years, with some coming off worse than others — but many have survived and have moved on. There are also those who have had their best years ahead of them after suffering a stroke, which goes to show everyone that it’s not a medical situation that must change your entire life for the worst.

Poison frontman Bret Michaels may be one of the celebrities who is best known for not letting a stroke take him out of action. Back in 2010, Michaels suffered a severe stroke while filming Donald Trump’s The Apprentice, but he didn’t let it stop him from staying on the show — and even winning it.

Bret Michaels performs at Tree Town Music Festival Rick Diamond / Getty Images

While some of the celebrities on the following list have left us since having suffered their strokes, many of them did survive them at the time. Some symptoms remained after their strokes, but a lot of celebrities have moved on from them — and have carried on with their careers.

Some celebrities have also passed due to a stroke, and many of them were taken from this world far too soon. A stroke can change a person’s life, come and go without any lasting effects, or sadly end things for them. However, many feel as if they still have time left. Here are just some of the celebs who have died as a result of a stroke.

Luke Perry suffering a massive stroke is something that is terrifying for him, his family and friends, and anyone that knows of the actor’s work. It’s not always possible to know when a stroke may hit, and they could affect anyone. Other celebrities who have had strokes have gone on to have successful careers after the scare, and that is some positive news for Perry as he journeys the road to recovery.