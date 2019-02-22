Clark Gable III, Host Of ‘Cheaters’ And Grandson Of Actor & ‘King Of Hollywood’ Clark Gable, Found Dead At 30

The grandson of legendary actor Clark Gable died earlier today, as reported by Variety. Clark James Gable, known professionally as Clark Gable III, passed away this morning at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. Gable was 30-years-old at the time of his death.

Clark is survived by his mother, Tracy Yarro Scheff, who was previously married to John Clark Gable, who was the son of Clark Gable, per IMDb. Tracy is currently married to Jason Scheff, who is best known for playing with the pop-rock band Chicago. Aside from being Clark James Gable’s stepfather, Scheff, 56, served as the band’s bassist from 1985 to 2016.

Earlier today, Tracy shared the news of her son’s passing on Instagram with an emotional and heartfelt message.

“It’s [sic] is with an extremely heavy heart we say goodbye to my beautiful son Clark. He passed this morning. I will always be next to you my beautiful son. Mom,” Scheff wrote.

Clark James Gable’s sister, Kayley Gable, also shared the tragic news of his death on Facebook, posting a handful of photos of her brother and his family.

“My brother was found unresponsive this morning by his fiancé and didn’t wake up.. I LOVE YOU CLARKIE I’m so sorry we couldn’t save you my heart is broken and shattered RIP,” Kayley wrote.

Per Clark Gable III’s IMDb page, the actor and model served as the host of Cheaters from 2012-2013, during the show’s 13th and 14th seasons. In 2013, he also appeared on two episodes of Maury, and one episode of Big Morning Buzz Live.

Clark broke out on the big screen as a child, with a minor role in 2001’s Ordinary Madness. In 2013, he had a starring role in Looking for Clarissa. As IMDb notes, Clark is set to appear in Heckle, which is currently in post-production, as well as Sunset at Dawn, which is currently filming. It’s unknown at this time if Clark’s death will have an impact on either film’s release.

Clark Gable III’s IMDb biography also makes note of his modeling career, which kicked off when the actor was just a young child.

“Gable started modeling at the age of 5 and is still modeling as part of his career today. He has modeled for many designers including Prada, Chrome Hearts, Disney and most recently the iconic Converse “Classics” campaign,” his biography reads.

Clark Gable III’s grandfather, Clark Gable, is best known for his role as Rhett Butler in Gone With The Wind. The legendary actor also won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in It Happened One Night, which was directed by Frank Capra.