Theresa Caputo’s Ex-Husband Finds Love With New Girlfriend

After 28 years together, The Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo and her husband, Larry, finalized their divorce. Recently, as the Inquisitr previously shared, Theresa spent Valentine’s Day with her daughter, Victoria, and showed off her “perfect man” in the form of a hunky looking chocolate bar. Now, just a week after their daughter got engaged, Larry seems to be moving on as well.

In an Instagram post by the reality star on Thursday, Larry showed off his new lady love, calling her his “baby boo”. The duo cuddled up close for the snap, and gave lovey-looking eyes to the camera, as E! News shared.

Back in June, Larry caught up with TMZ and played coy when asked about his love life following his split from Theresa. He said that there was someone new in the picture, but he would “leave it at that” — and opted not to comment further. It seems now, with romance in the air while they plan Victoria’s wedding, Larry has decided to show off his new woman, and his fans poured over the photo with words of encouragement and well wishes for the happy couple.

“Larry, I’m so happy to see that you’re doing well. Best of luck,” one fan added.

“Hoping for many years of love and happiness for you in your future Larry. Beautiful picture,” another follower gushed.

Theresa and Larry tied the knot back when the famous medium was in her early 20’s, and a source close to the family told Us Weekly that she is learning to live her life again following the very public split. The insider also added that Theresa has not known much of a life outside of her marriage, and that she would take this time to focus on herself.

“Theresa is much happier separated from her husband, Larry. There was no big event leading up to their split, but an honest conversation that it wasn’t working any longer and it was time to move on,” the source revealed, while adding that the reality star had no immediate plans to bring new man in to her life just yet.

The couple still spends time with their children, Victoria and Larry Jr., and have remained amicable following their divorce. The source also added that they had both come to the conclusion that the marriage was no longer working for either of them, and that it was time to move on.

Theresa has been focused on her family, work, and her cross-country tour where she visits different cities to offer her services as a medium. She caught up with E! News and said that bitterness isn’t in the cards for her, and she has nothing but respect for her marriage — despite it ending.