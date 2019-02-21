John Stamos Shares Epic Throwback With Demi Moore & Janine Turner From Their ‘General Hospital’ Days

The 'Full House' veteran co-starred with the future superstars on the ABC soap in the 1980s.

John Stamos seems to have fond memories of his days working on General Hospital. The 55-year-old actor was just 19-years-old when he played Blackie Parrish on the ABC soap in 1982, but 37 years later he does not forget his roots on the daytime drama.

Stamos starred on General Hospital from 1982-84, playing Blackie the foster child of Rick and Lesley Webber (Chris Robinson, Denise Alexander). During his two-year stint in Port Charles, John Stamos even got to show off his musical chops by playing drums in the fictional band, Blackie and the Riff Raff. Sadly, Blackie ended up in jail after admitting to his role in the accidental death of his girlfriend, Lou (Danielle von Zerneck).

Still, in happier times on General Hospital, John Stamos also co-starred with a future movie star: Demi Moore. Before appearing in Brat Pack flicks like St. Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night, Moore got her big break on the ABC soap in 1982, playing Jackie Templeton, a reporter who fell in love with Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers). Jackie’s sister, Laura, was played by Janine Turner, who would go on to star on Northern Exposure. Indeed, that early ’80s era of General Hospital produced several future superstars.

John Stamos recently recalled his General Hospital era with a throwback photo that shows him posing between Janine Turner and Demi Moore. Stamos captioned the pic, which you can see below, with the hashtags “#Laura #Blackie #Jackie.”

There have long been rumors that John Stamos was dating Demi Moore in the early ’80s when the two starred in General Hospital together. But in an interview on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live after-show, Stamos told host Andy Cohen those rumors were false.

“There’s always been a rumor that Demi Moore and I had something but she was married at the time,” Stamos said.

In fact, Stamos denied ever hooking up with anyone on the General Hospital set, explaining he has always been more of a “relationship guy.”

While he has no romantic memories of his years on General Hospital, John Stamos still seems to have nostalgic feelings for the TV show that launched his career. Last year, ABC Soaps in Depth revealed that John Stamos even paid a visit to the General Hospital set. In June, Stamos posed with General Hospital veterans Kin Shriner (Scotty) and Maurice Bernard (Sonny).

The Fuller House star captioned a photo of the trio with, “The studs of GH. Visiting my old stomping grounds. Thanks for the hospitality, boys!”

John Stamos also posed with Steve Burton (Jason), and he was sure to include the hashtag “#Blackieforever” on his posts.

You can see John Stamos in a General Hospital scene with Demi Moore and Janine Turner below.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.