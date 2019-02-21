‘The Masked Singer’ Unmasks The Lion & The Rabbit

The Masked Singer has finally revealed the identities of the lion and the rabbit. The hit Fox singing competition unmasked two of the contestants in this week’s semi-finals, and the rabbit and lion were the two singers to get the boot.

According to Entertainment Tonight, The Masked Singer delivered the performances during this week’s episode. Fans were forced to say goodbye to two favorites this week with actress Rumer Willis and former ‘NSYNC member Joey Fatone revealed as the rabbit.

The lion was the first contestant to be unmasked. Rumer Willis emerged from behind the elaborate costume, and revealed that while she’s known for a lot of different things, she wanted her singing to shine, and it did.

Some of the clues that pointed to Rumer being the lion were her talks of her famous family and multiple sisters. As the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, Rumer says she was trying to separate herself from her family and showcase her singing.

She also revealed that she’s from Hailey, Idaho, which was referenced multiple times in her clue packages. Rumer also had an arc on Empire, and hinted to that in her final two weeks of the competition as well.

The semifinals are ON! ???? An all-new episode of #TheMaskedSinger starts now. pic.twitter.com/acD4rIXtKC — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Joey Fatone was revealed to be the rabbit on this week’s episode of The Masked Singer. While many fans believed that Joey was behind the mask all along, there were questions about his identity from the judges panel. Names such as Nich Lachey were mentioned, and Jenny McCarthy even believed that it could be her very own husband, New Kids On The Block member, Donny Wahlberg.

However, after Joey was unmasked the panel didn’t seem surprised. The judges, which included guest star Keenan Thompson, loved the way that Joey played his rabbit character, his song choices, and of course the comedy that he delivered on stage.

Some of the clues that revealed Joey was behind the mask included references to ‘NSYNC song titles, his love of magic, and his Fat Ones hot dog restaurant.

There are currently only three contestants left for next week’s big finale. The peacock, the bee, and the monster are the final three left standing following some stiff competition.

The trio will duke it out next week as they all hope to be crowned the winner of Season 1.

Fans can watch The Masked Singer finale, which airs on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on Fox.