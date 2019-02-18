Lisa Vanderpump Slams ‘RHOBH’ Cast, Says She’s Not ‘Just A Housewife’ On Instagram

Lisa Vanderpump is sparking a social media feud.

Lisa Vanderpump isn’t too impressed with her Real Housewives co-stars.

As she remains estranged from the entire full-time lineup of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members, Vanderpump has taken to Instagram and shared a number of catty comments that seem to diss the rest of the women, specifically those who are “just” housewives.

“Loving @villablancabh tonight… so romantic, this is what I do lol,” she wrote in her first video’s caption.

“And then there’s @PumpRestaurant. This is also what I do…. Lol #notjustahousewife,” she continued with a second post, via All About the Real Housewives.

Vanderpump also shared a third video of her most recently opened restaurant, Tom Tom, which was recently voted the No. 1 bar in all of California.

“This is what I do. Lol #definitelynotjustahousewife,” she wrote in the caption.

Vanderpump may not have addressed who her “not just a housewife” lines were aimed at — but as some may recall, this isn’t the first time the restaurateur has spoke about how she isn’t just a housewife. In fact, she echoed similar sentiments offered up earlier this month after being caught in a press feud with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kyle Richards.

“I have a job,” she explained to TMZ. “I didn’t make a career out of being a housewife and anybody that’s followed my journey knows I’m doing exactly the same thing that I was.”

After Vanderpump spoke to TMZ and called Richards out for joking that she may have skipped Andy Cohen’s baby shower because she wasn’t paid to be there, Richards fired back on Twitter by telling fans her comments were clearly not to be taken seriously.

Although Richards may not have meant anything by her initial comments, they certainly didn’t help mend things between herself and Vanderpump. As of today, they remain at odds. In fact, they haven’t been seen together publicly since September — and don’t appear to have had any connection since then, despite the fact that filming continued on Season 9 for several months.

Vanderpump is also at odds with the rest of the cast. The last time she was seen with them would be Denise Richards’ wedding in Malibu, one which took place in mid-September of 2018.

To see more of Vanderpump, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9. The show airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

Vanderpump can also be seen on Vanderpump Rules Season 7, which airs on Mondays at 9 p.m.