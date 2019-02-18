Who Is Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin?

The country superstar shocked fans when she married a NYPD officer out of the blue.

Miranda Lambert fans are going out of their minds over the news that she recently got married in a secret wedding. The 35-year-old country music superstar shared the surprising news with fans on Valentine’s Day, revealing that she met the love of her life and they got hitched in a secret ceremony.

Lambert named her husband in the sweet tweet, writing, Thank you, Brendan McLoughlin, for loving me for…. me.”

Now, fans want to know who Brendan McLoughlin is and how long Miranda knew him before tying the knot. It has been less than a year since Miranda Lambert ended her relationship with boyfriend Anderson East and went on to date Evan Felker, whom she split from in August 2018.

McLoughlin, 27, is eight years younger than Miranda Lambert. The Staten Island, New York, native works as a New York City police officer in the Midtown South precinct, according to Fox News. In March 2018, when Lambert was still dating musician Anderson East, McLoughlin was busy being praised for nabbing a perpetrator in a bank robbery in progress.

And before he became a police officer in 2013, McLoughlin tried his hand at modeling. McLoughlin’s shirtless snaps on his Model Mayhem profile page revealed that the 5-foot-11-inch hunk described himself as an “All-American” boy with a sporty, Abercrombie style. He also noted that he had no interest in shooting nude photos.

McLoughlin also loves dogs, which is likely a prerequisite for anyone Miranda Lambert gets involved with. The “Gunpowder and Lead” singer has taken in several rescue dogs, and her new husband has been photographed at multiple NYPD K-9 events.

McLoughlin is also in great shape and placed first place in the NYPD Keith Ferguson Memorial 5K Brooklyn Bridge Run in 2015.

Officer McLoughlin wins 1st place for #NYPD Keith Ferguson Memorial 5k Brooklyn Bridge Run! pic.twitter.com/iaccwHShOa — NYPD Midtown South (@NYPDMTS) August 19, 2015

Brendan McLoughlin also comes with a baby on board, as previously shared by the Inquisitr. A baby registry on The Bump Opens a New Window revealed that McLoughlin welcomed a baby with his ex, New York lawyer Kaihla Rettinger, in November 2018, which means he is the father of a three-month-old.

Ironically, Miranda Lambert’s most recent radio single touted her desire to not be Mrs. anymore. In late 2018, Lambert’s trio, Pistol Annies, released “Got My Name Changed Back,” which included the following lyrics.

“It takes a judge to get married, takes a judge to get divorced. Well, the last couple years, spent a lotta time in court. Got my name changed back.”

Lambert divorced her first husband, Blake Shelton, in 2015 after four years of marriage.

In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. ❤️#theone pic.twitter.com/EgcerqUqEd — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 16, 2019

As for her newlywed relationship, Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin were spotted holding hands in Times Square over the weekend, with onlookers telling People, “[Miranda] was beaming and protectively holding her ring finger” and that the pair “looked like a couple going on a date in the city.”