Beck Files For Divorce From Wife Of Nearly 15 Years, Marissa Ribisi

Musician Beck has filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 15 years, actress Marissa Ribisi. The couple, who got married on April 3, 2004, have two children together: 14-year-old son Cosimo Henri and 11-year-old daughter Tuesday.

The “Loser” singer, born Bek David Campbell, filed the divorce documents on Friday, February 15, according to the Blast. The reason for the parting of ways has not been revealed.

Prior to the filing, he had been having a great week. On Sunday, February 10, he won two gramophone trophies at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards for his 2017 record, Colors: Best Alternative Music Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. Beck attended the awards ceremony with his pre-teen daughter instead of Ribisi.

The following day, the 48-year-old artist announced a co-headlining tour with Cage the Elephant. The Night Running Tour is scheduled to launch on July 11 at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington, and hit venues across North America until the end of August.

This is on top of Beck starting off February with new music associated with two current major motion pictures. His song, “Tarantula,” is featured on the Music Inspired by the Film Roma album, which came out February 8, and his tune, “Super Cool,” featuring Robyn and The Lonely Island, is on the soundtrack to The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

Beck’s soon-to-be ex-wife is the twin sister of actor Giovanni Ribisi. The 44-year-old has been acting — mostly on television, but also in films like Dazed & Confused — since she was a child, but hasn’t had a role since 2003, according to IMDb. Ribisi also co-founded the fashion brand Whitley Kros, with Sophia Coloma, which does not appear to be in existence today.

Beck and Ribisi are both Scientologists and were recently put on blast by former church member Leah Remini on Twitter, as the Inquisitr recently reported.

In 2012, the “Where It’s At” singer discussed the controversial religion during an interview with New York magazine’s Vulture. He explained that he has always been around Scientology, since his father has been involved with it since before Beck was born. He also revealed that he “has had lots of benefits from it.”

“People in my family [practice Scientology]. I’ve read books, and I’ve learned about it. I mean, what I’m doing — I have a job, raising kids, I have friends, I have my interests, so I think my life is pretty full. I’m not off doing some weirdo stuff,” he said.