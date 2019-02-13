Miranda Lambert Dumped Salad On Woman During Bizarre Restaurant Fight, Per ‘TMZ’

Miranda Lambert was involved in a bizarre food fight over the weekend when she and members of her dinner party got into an argument with other patrons at a Tennessee steakhouse.

According to TMZ, Miranda Lambert was dining at Stoney River Steakhouse in Nashville on Sunday when an older man allegedly began an argument with the singer’s friend. Things began to get heated and eventually got out of control, the report claimed.

The report reveals that things got so nasty between the parties that Lambert even dumped a salad on a woman that she says was provoking her.

The situation allegedly started when the woman’s husband picked a fight with Miranda’s friend while they were both in the men’s restroom. The conversation started with a comment about millennials and their love for their phones and escalated into a heated battle.

Sources tell the outlet that Lambert got so upset that she had to be held back after the man approached her table and began screaming. Miranda reportedly got very vocal and eventually decided to take it out on the man’s wife, walking up to her and dumping a salad over top of her.

The police were reportedly called to the scene, but by the time that they arrived, Lambert and her party were already long gone.

According to the Daily Mail, Miranda Lambert is no stranger to controversy. The singer has made headlines for multiple reasons over the years, including her divorce from Blake Shelton, which included a number of cheating rumors.

She also angered some fans when she began dating Evan Felker, a singer who opened up her last tour for her. Evan was married when the pair met, and quickly filed for divorce from his unsuspecting wife, Staci, who claimed that he had cheated on her with Miranda.

Late last year, Lambert made headlines again, claiming that the only reason her song, “Drowns The Whiskey” went to number one on the charts is that she sang it with Jason Aldean.

“Yes, I had to sing with someone with a penis to get a number one. It is interesting that I haven’t had even a Top 20 in a long, long time, and then it goes number one because it’s a dude. But you know — if we went and looked at how many singles or records were sold for the Top 10 songs right now, I’d probably triple it on record sales. So it doesn’t matter,” Lambert stated.

Fans can see more of Miranda Lambert by following her on Instagram.