Liam Hemsworth Missed The Grammys With Miley Cyrus After Being Hospitalized For Painful Condition

Liam Hemsworth was noticeably absent from the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The actor’s new wife, Miley Cyrus, was in attendance with her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, but her husband was nowhere to be found.

According to E! News, Liam Hemsworth was in the hospital that day dealing with kidney stones, a common condition that can prove to be rather painful for sufferers. The ailment caused Liam to miss Miley Cyrus take the stage to honor her godmother, Dolly Parton.

Miley looked cool, calm, and collected on the red carpet, and after the show, it was revealed that Liam had been hospitalized. It seems that she could do so because his condition wasn’t serious, and he’s expected to be just fine.

However, Hemsworth did have to miss press junket day for his new film Isn’t It Romantic, which co-stars Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine, and Nick Jonas’ new wife, Priyanka Chopra.

It was Rebel who first revealed that Liam had been hospitalized, telling Extra during an interview that Hemsworth had reached out to his co-stars to let them know what was going on.

“He texted us this morning — he was in hospital overnight, so hopefully he will be fine,” Wilson stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot just a few days before Christmas at their Nashville, Tennessee, home. The pair has been together for the better part of 10 years after meeting on the set of the Nicholas Sparks book to movie adaptation, The Last Song.

The pair began dating, and eventually got engaged, but called off their engagement before going their separate ways. After over a year apart, they found their way back together and were soon engaged again.

The couple wed in a small, intimate ceremony, and Liam recently revealed that he got emotional when Miley wanted to take his last name.

“She will still be known as Miley Cyrus but she took my name, which is great. I think that was one of the best things about it. I didn’t ask her to take my name and she was like of course I’m taking your name.”

Meanwhile, Cyrus revealed that she found her wedding to be “amazing,” and that she had one condition when it came to the reception – vegan chicken and dumplings.

“That was my only rider. I would do anything for dumplings. You could add nothing else. I didn’t even need a dress; I was trying to wear leggings and a hoodie. I just wanted dumplings, that’s all,” Miley told Us Weekly.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth by following them on social media.