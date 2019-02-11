Beth Chapman Looks Healthy & Radiant While Enjoying A Sunny Outdoor Lunch

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife, Beth Chapman, has been taking the time to update her adoring fan base with what’s new in her life — and how she is coping during chemotherapy treatments for the throat cancer that has unfortunately spread. Chapman — who is in Hawaii taping the newest addition to a long line of bounty hunting reality shows, Dog’s Most Wanted — took to Instagram to share a snap of herself wherein the reality star looked happy, healthy, and glowing.

In the shot, Chapman sat perched at a high-top table at an outdoor restaurant in Hawaii Kai. She wore a lovely black and white striped blouse, with short sleeves to keep her cool in the sun. The reality starlet covered her gorgeous, striking blond hair with an oversized hat — which she revealed was handmade by a Hawaiian boutique, Cookies Clothing Company.

Always one to top her ensemble off with fun and vibrant accessories, Chapman wore a thick gold chain with a rhinestone encrusted cross dangling at the bottom. She also wore her signature chunky sapphire ring, which complimented her stunning nails. Chapman has always had her nails done by her favorite local nail artist.

The Dog and Beth: On The Hunt star also rocked a pair of fashionable, oversized sunglasses while dining out — but what fans really went wild for was her radiant smile.

“You look so cute!! What a fun hat and outfit!! Love seeing you so happy. Continued prayers for a full and quick recovery,” one fan added.

“Beautiful, just stunning as always!! I pray you are doing ok though! You’ve got this. You’re a strong woman!! God bless you,” added another.

The happy update from Chapman was well received by her large following. Last week it appeared that the beloved reality star was struggling with her mental health. As the Inquisitr previously shared, Chapman revealed that a local radio station, Power 104.3, has been bullying Chapman, Dog, and their extended family repeatedly. Chapman slammed the station and its on-air personalities for making light of her cancer. The station allegedly offered free tickets to an upcoming Eminem concert to whoever called in with the most disparaging story about the family.

“When radio hosts go to [sic] far should they be held personally liable? Should they be able to bully a person to death?! I think the laws are pretty clear about invoking a person to anger or to depression,” Chapman tweeted.

Fans rallied behind the Chapman family and called the radio station, the FCC, and sent out their own tweets calling for a boycott of Power 104.3.

The Chapman family’s supporters — and those who have been following Beth has she continues to fight for her health — will be keeping a watchful eye on her social media platforms for the next update from the Chapman family matriarch.