Watch Memphis Express Vs Birmingham Iron Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Alliance Of American Football

The new Alliance of American Football league kicks off its second day with a clash between two southern teams, the Memphis Express and Birmingham Iron.

Only one week has passed since the National Football League wrapped up its season with Super Bowl 53, but pro football is already back, as the new, eight-team Alliance of American Football makes its debut this weekend. Following a pair of games on Saturday, the AAF Week One continues with another doubleheader on Sunday, as CBS Sports reports, with a matchup pitting the Memphis Express against the host Birmingham Iron, in game that will stream live from football-crazy Alabama.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Alliance of American Football Week One Memphis Express vs. Birmingham Iron matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 1 p.m. Pacific, at 71,500-seat Legion Field Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama,, on Sunday, February 10.

The Express feature the league’s most high-profile coach in NFL Hall of Famer and former San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Mike Singletary at the helm. The Express will also start a once-promising NFL prospect at quarterback in former Penn State signal caller Christian Hackenberg, according to The Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Hackenberg was drafted in the second ground by the NFL’s New York Jets in 2016, per Pro Football Reference, but never took a snap in a regular season game. In fact, when Hackenburg gets the ball on Sunday, he’ll be seeing his first action that “counts” since the end of his Penn State career in 2015.

The AAF features some notable rule differences from what NFL fans will be familiar with, according to Athlon Sports. Perhaps most noticeable will be the greatly reduced role of placekickers. The new league has eliminated both kickoffs and extra point tries. Teams start with the ball on theory own 25 yard line, and each touchdown requires a two-point conversion attempt to follow.

AAF games will play at a more risk pace than NFL games, with no TV timeouts to delay the action, and allegedly 60 percent fewer time devoted to commercials. Quarterbacks also get a break, with pass rushed limited to five players.

Former New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg (Number 5) begins his comeback with the Memphis Express Sunday. Leon Halip / Getty Images

The Memphis Express vs. Birmingham Iron AAF opening weekend game will be offered as a national broadcast, as well as via live stream on CBS Sports Network. Bear in mind that to access the CBS Sports Network live stream on computers, mobile devices, or set-top streaming boxes such as Roku or Apple TV, fans must possess login credential from a cable or satellite TV provider.

But there is another way to live stream the Memphis Express vs. Birmingham Iron AAF game for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages, which carry local CBS channels, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Express-Iron AAF debut streamed live at no charge.