Jared Kushner Reportedly Bracing For Release Of Book Exposing His Family’s Billion-Dollar Empire Of Fraud

Jared Kushner is reportedly bracing for the release of a book that exposes the extensive history of his family’s real estate empire, and allegations of fraud that landed his father in federal prison.

The husband of Ivanka Trump and top adviser to President Donald Trump has been a recurring source of controversy during his time in the White House. Prior to Trump’s presidency, Kushner’s family’s company had been in the crosshairs for allegedly fraudulent practices. A new book by journalist Vicky Ward will lay out the Kushner family’s sordid history, and Page Six reported that it has Jared Kushner rattled.

The book, titled Kushner, Inc.: Greed, Ambition, Corruption, is due for release in March but has already attracted attention from Jared Kushner, whose lawyer spoke out against it to Page Six.

“Every point that Ms. Ward mentioned in what she calls her ‘fact-checking’ stage is entirely false,” Peter Mirijanian, spokesman for Jared’s lawyer Abbe Lowell, told the celebrity gossip page. “It seems she has written a book of fiction rather than any serious attempt to get the facts. Correcting everything wrong would take too long and be pointless.”

The company owned by Jared Kushner’s family has been the center of controversy multiple times, for its allegedly fraudulent practices, including allegations last year that it regularly filed false paperwork with New York City regulators. As NYMag noted, the company allegedly lied about rent-controlled tenants in its buildings in order to clear the way for development.

The book delves into the 2005 guilty plea for Charles Kushner — Jared’s father — for illegal campaign contributions and tax fraud.

Ward reportedly hired a team of investigative reporters from Newsweek after the magazine was raided by the Manhattan DA’s office and laid off several staffers, the Page Six report noted. Ward reportedly conducted more than 200 interviews for the book and used the team to double-check the facts.

The book’s publisher said it will expose Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump as “entitled inheritors of the worst kind,” and said that “their combination of ignorance, arrogance and an insatiable lust for power has caused havoc all over the world, and may threaten the democracy of the United States.”

The report on the expose of the Kushner family comes amid other drama for Jared Kushner. A report from ABC News found that the Trump campaign had spent $100,000 on legal fees to the firm representing Jared in the Russia investigations, using donor money, despite the fact that Kushner has an estimated net worth of $300 million.

Dear dude in Alabama with a MAGA hat who sends the Trump campaign $20 every month: Your money is paying Jared Kushner's legal bills. Kushner is worth $300 million. Thank you for your time. — Juddhttps://t.co/gepUxnMFrx — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 9, 2019

Though Jared Kushner is not accused of any wrongdoing, he has had legal representation in responding to inquiries from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, and a separate congressional inquiry about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.