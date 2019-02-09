Top 5 Times Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Won Over The Internet

Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife Beth Chapman were dealt a heavy blow last year when the family learned that Beth’s throat cancer had returned.

Doctors discovered the cancer during an emergency surgery in November of 2018 and, ever since then, the fierce bounty hunter has been struggling to fight the disease. Beth has undergone chemotherapy, as well as an array of alternative treatments, trying everything under the sun in order to save her life.

These last few months have been extremely trying for Dog and his wife. Amid the cancer battle, the couple suffered a heartbreaking loss when their treasured dog LBJ passed away at the end of January following a difficult surgery, as reported by the Inquisitr at the time.

Despite the dark times that the bounty hunters have been facing, the couple found a glimmer of hope and happiness in the birth of their first great-grandchild last month. Meanwhile, their fans have stuck by Beth and Dog – whose name is Duane Lee Chapman – through both the good times and the bad times.

Basking in the love and devotion of her family, and showered with the affection and support of her many fans, Beth has remained active on social media throughout her ordeal, proving that she still has plenty of spark left in her.

Here are the top 5 times Beth Chapman won over the internet with her sparkling personality.

Posting A Hilarious Photo On Her Birthday

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star turned 51-years-old a few months ago, on October 29 of 2018. On her special day, the TV star celebrated the happy occasion with a hilarious photo shared on Instagram.

Beth revealed her quirky sense of humor by posting a snapshot of a mamma pumpkin giving birth to a baby pumpkin-girl. In the funny snap, which depicted a very realistic scene from a hospital maternity ward, Beth made use of vegetable props that she arranged herself, proving that she has a very creative disposition.

Refusing To Quit When She Was Down

In spite of her ongoing battle with cancer, the bold bounty hunter has refused to slow down in her work. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Beth committed to the shooting of a new TV reality series titled Dog’s Most Wanted, which is currently being filmed.

The bubbling TV star showed that nothing can bring her down after sharing a very uplifting selfie shortly after her first chemo treatment. In the photo, Beth proudly flaunts her golden locks and tells her fans that she’s not afraid to lose her hair as a result of chemotherapy.

Looking Fabulous As A Great-Grandmother

Beth and Dog, her husband of 13 years, welcomed their first great-grandchild into the world on January 26. The latest addition to the very large Chapman family was a baby boy, Asher, born to the couple’s grandson, 23-year-old Dakota Chapman.

Beth celebrated the grand occasion with a lovely set of photos, which she posted on Instagram along with a heartwarming message for all of her family, per a previous report from the Inquisitr.

In the photos, Beth gave a great big smile to the camera as she holds her newborn great-grandson. The Dog & Beth: On The Hunt star looked radiant as she poses in a very hip outfit, consisting of a pair of washed jeans and a curve-hugging, sparkling top. Beth topped off her look with a fabulous black hat adorned with red and pink roses, showing that great-grandmothers can be fashionable, too.

Standing Her Ground Against Bullies

As she’s proven many times before, Beth the bounty hunter is not shy about speaking her mind. The TV star recently took a stand against bullies after slamming the Power 104.3 radio station for making fun of her amid her battle with cancer.

Earlier this week, Beth took to Twitter to clap back at the Hawaii-based radio station for constantly harassing her family, and her in particular, the Inquisitr reported on Wednesday.

When radio hosts go to far should they be held personally liable ? Should they be able to bully a person to death ? ! I think the laws are pretty clear about invoking a person to anger or to depression . — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) February 6, 2019

Needless to say, her fans rallied behind the fearless bounty hunter, flooding social media with messages of support.

The Dog pound lives all around the world so it’s okay if you don’t live there! We need this radio station to know they were wrong ???? and to stop denying it! They should be ashamed of what they did and they do not deserve to be on the air! Their spreading hate and it’s slander! pic.twitter.com/hzx7mNxu5E — Tamera Henrickson (@Tami_Henrickson) February 7, 2019

Throwing A Puppy Pizza Party

No one can party like Beth Chapman. On Wednesday night, the reality TV star melted everyone’s hearts when she hosted a glorious pizza party for her beloved pups, the Inquisitr recently reported. Beth took an adorable snapshot of her bulldog-Chihuahua mix, Duke, sniffing around a freshly baked pizza and posted the photo on Instagram, to the delight of her fans.