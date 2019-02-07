‘Letterkenny’ Valentine’s Day Special Coming To Hulu This Month

The matchmaker is returning to Letterkenny.

Letterkenny is a bit of a hidden gem that was first picked up and dropped in the Hulu library in July of last year. After being unearthed and binged by Hulu subscribers, it didn’t take long for new fans of the show to discover there were several more seasons of the series beyond the two available on the streaming service. After learning this information, subscribers began posting on Hulu’s Facebook wall and tagging the streaming service on Twitter to request the addition of the rest of the seasons.

On Christmas, the streaming service gave subscribers a huge present when they dropped four additional seasons of the Canadian comedy into Hulu’s library. As the Inquisitr has previously reported, it is unclear when or if there are plans for additional seasons as Season 6 was just released by CraveTV in December and there is currently no available information regarding whether a Season 7 is in the works.

For those who have already binged through all six seasons of Letterkenny available on the Hulu streaming giant, there was a dash of good news that surfaced on Twitter recently as both the streaming service and the series official Twitter page confirmed a Valentine’s Day special was already available on CraveTV and would be available for American fans of the series via Hulu on February 14.

Don’t worry, America. The special drops February 14 on hulu. Pitter patter! https://t.co/C90VhsdPuY — hulu (@hulu) January 25, 2019

For those who are unfamiliar with the Canadian sitcom, it tells the story of a fictitious town called Letterkenny, Ontario, that houses a population of roughly “5,000 people,” according to the opening credits of every episode.

“The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: Hicks, Skids, and Hockey Players. The three groups are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters; often ending with someone getting their a** kicked,” the description of the series reads on the CraveTV website.

Merry Christmas.

You can watch a new season of Letterkenny on @CraveCanada if you want to. pic.twitter.com/Sk2pOzN6uj — Letterkenny Problems (@LetterkennyProb) December 25, 2018

The main cast of the series includes: Alexander De Jordy, Andrew Herr, Dylan Playfair, Jared Keeso, K. Trevor Wilson, Lisa Codrington, Mark Forward, Michelle Mylett, Nathan Dales, and Tyler Johnston.

Unfortunately, the promotional trailer for the Valentine’s Day special on the CraveTV website – like the streaming application itself – is only available to Canadian viewers. The brief description of the episode, however, reveals the matchmaker has returned to the town of Letterkenny to host a speed dating event.

Squirelly Dan looks to be all smiles in the display picture attached to the episode, so perhaps there’s love in the air for him in this 28-minute special.

This might be the softest thing you've ever done, Squirelly Dan. pic.twitter.com/fhIBp4ASbP — Letterkenny Problems (@LetterkennyProb) January 26, 2019

According to Metro, the series has a bit of a “cult-like” following and has been awarded three different Canadian Screen Awards.