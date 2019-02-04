‘Dancing With The Stars’ Sexiest Pros Offering ‘Private’ Dance Lessons

Three of the sexiest male Dancing with the Stars pros have teamed together to give “private” dance lessons to some of their most devoted fans across the country, and you can get in on the action!

Entertainment Tonight reported that Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvintsev, and Alan Bersten have teamed up to give master dance classes after the success of the same program they debuted last year, titled “Pro Dance Camp.”

The event will be called “A Day of Dancing” and fans will be able to get up close and personal with the three handsome dance pros, as well as participate in a meet-and-greet Q&A and dance workshops. Best of all, those who participate just might have the chance for some one-on-one time with their favorite pro with a private lesson. Entertainment Tonight reported these will be provided in each city on a first come, first serve basis.

The three are currently involved in the remaining performances of the DWTS: A Night to Remember Tour, featuring both the show’s iconic dance pros and celebrities from this past season, with dates scheduled through March 9.

Savchenko told Entertainment Tonight that no dance experience is necessary to participate in the fun.

“We are so excited for this new opportunity we came up with… literally for everyone. It’s just for someone who wants to spend a day with their favorite pros from the hit television show. And just have fun, learn how to dance and meet us.”

“The cool idea came up from, you know, we’re touring, we’re traveling, we’re doing a lot of meet-and-greets before every single performance,” explained Chigvintsev to the entertainment news site.

“Lots of people come in and they just want to take a picture but want to be turned and dipped, to experience what it’s like to dance with Gleb, Alan or myself. We felt like, what a great chance to give people the opportunity to come out and be able to do so.”

Days Of Dance is happening from March 30th, April 6th, April 20th, April 27th, May 4th, May 11th and may 18th in Orlando, Columbus, Las Vegas, Dallas, Minneapolis, Austin and Los Angeles. Want to dance with me? See link for details… https://t.co/KpRc93J02o pic.twitter.com/ypFs59EdyC — Artem Chigvintsev (@artemchigvintse) February 1, 2019

The three will have time on their hands, as the show will not be returning for a full year since Season 27 ended in November 2018. The beloved reality dance competition series will not return to ABC until fall 2019 after a bi-yearly series of competitions for the past 13 years. The show made its official debut on the network in 2005.

Those who want to take part in the exclusive dance convention can register at dayofdancing.com, reported Entertainment Tonight.

The news site reported that the dates and cities where Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvintsev, and Alan Bersten will host their dance workshops are as follows:

March 30: Orlando, FL

April 6: Columbus, OH

April 20: Las Vegas, NV

April 27: Dallas, TX

May 4: Minneapolis, MN

May 11: Austin, TX

May 18: Los Angeles, CA

There is a rumor that the show will come up with an alternative show for the summer season, but that has not yet been confirmed by the show’s producers.