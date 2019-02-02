‘Avengers: Endgame’ Super Bowl Commercial Confirmed

Disney has also purchased spots for two other upcoming films.

Super Bowl LIII will draw in two types of people: those interested in football, and those interested in legendary advertisements. Amazing commercials have become synonymous with the Super Bowl, and over the last several years, movie trailers have become the showstopping advertisements that many look forward to. The biggest movie of 2019, and quite possibly ever, has been confirmed to get a spot during Sunday’s telecast, and Marvel fans couldn’t be happier.

According to Screen Rant, it’s been confirmed that Avengers: Endgame will get some airtime during Super Bowl LIII. Full-length trailers are unlikely during a sporting event, but the Marvel flick definitely has a spot purchased by Disney. At this time, it’s unknown how long the spot is, but it could just be a 30-second blip. Either way, no one is going to be left disappointed.

The Endgame trailer is keeping in line with Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) tradition, as Infinity War nabbed an ad spot during the 2018 Super Bowl. The Infinity War advertisement ran for 31 seconds and fell between the first and second official trailers chronologically. Last year, Mission: Impossible — Fallout debuted a short clip during the Super Bowl and then teased fans to head online to watch a full trailer. This isn’t a trend Endgame is expected to follow, as a second full-length trailer should land online sometime in March.

Super Bowl trailers – Hobbs and Shaw, Avengers: Endgame, and all the other teasers we can expect https://t.co/KlMbdtQGXR pic.twitter.com/zrKFFDBUTN — SFX magazine (@SFXmagazine) February 2, 2019

Other movies that have nabbed spots during the big match include Toy Story 4, Aladdin, Hobbs & Shaw, and Alita: Battle Angel. No other films have confirmed spots at this time. This year is speculated to be one of the biggest years for box office totals ever, so it wouldn’t come as a surprise if trailers for other movies make their grand debut.

Aladdin and Toy Story 4 have only released teasers for their films thus far, so longer spots are likely for the two flicks. Super Bowl LIII could be the event where Will Smith’s big debut as Genie is shared with the world, and a plotline could be hinted at for Toy Story 4.

Super Bowl trailers – Hobbs and Shaw, Avengers: Endgame, and all the other teasers we can expect https://t.co/6prk99BDs8 pic.twitter.com/ZC0U2yK9JE — Total Film (@totalfilm) February 2, 2019

As far as the Endgame spot goes, the Super Bowl ad could feature more action, in contrast to the very somber debut trailer. Don’t expect to see characters like Star-Lord, Spider-Man, Black Panther, or Scarlet Witch who will likely be left out of all trailers surrounding the film. All the characters who disintegrated after the events of the first film are supposed to be “dead,” but fans know they either truly aren’t or will be brought back, especially since sequels involving “dead” characters have already been announced.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie.