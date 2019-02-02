Democrat Stacey Abrams Will Appear In Commercial During The Super Bowl To Make Pitch For Voting Rights

Stacey Abrams may have lost the Georgia governor’s race under controversial circumstances, but the rising star in the Democratic Party is not going away any time soon. In fact, she’s about to speak to an audience of millions during the Super Bowl.

Abrams is slated to appear in a voting rights ad that will air during Super Bowl LIII on Sunday in the state of Georgia. As NBC News reported, the ad time was purchased by the political group Fair Fight, which advocates for election law changes that better protect voters. Abrams will appear alongside Natalie Crawford, the Republican county election commissioner from Habersham, Georgia.

Stacey Abrams lost the Georgia governor race to Republican Brian Kemp in November, but the race drew controversy due to widespread purges of voters and suppression that affected largely African-American voters. Kemp drew controversy for refusing to step down from his position as Georgia’s Secretary of State, where he oversaw the controversial voter purges.

The Super Bowl commercial will introduce a plan to improve resources for election officials in Georgia and updating voting machines. The plan has bipartisan support in Georgia, and Abrams earned praise for including the Republican Crawford in the pitch for the plan.

Despite her loss in November, Stacey Abrams has continued to build her political profile in the state, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. She recently went on a “thank you” tour to connect with supporters, leading many to believe that she is preparing to challenge Georgia Senator David Perdue in 2020.

Abrams has already told supporters that she will run for office again, but has not yet decided at what level. She reportedly gave herself a deadline of March to decide whether she will be running, and has already been meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to talk about the race. Many Democratic leaders have already called on her to run for the Senate seat in what many expect to be a battleground state in 2020.

Congratulations to my friend @staceyabrams! There’s no better person to showcase our country's strengths and speak the truth after the State of the Union. pic.twitter.com/TQFz3HGvAp — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

Stacey Abrams will appear in a Super Bowl ad campaigning for the expansion of voting rights. Running in Georgia markets, Abrams makes a call for updated voting machines and increased resources for local officials. https://t.co/3zjF5QIW3h pic.twitter.com/Ena44gh2HB — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 31, 2019

Abrams will be in the spotlight again next week when she delivers the response to Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. Democrats in Congress have made voting rights a major platform after taking control of the House of Representatives this year, and Chuck Schumer said Abrams is the perfect person to highlight these plans to the American people.

“Donald Trump is the warmup act for the real deal: Stacey Abrams,” Schumer said, as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “She’s an amazing person with an amazing story.”