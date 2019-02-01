Carrie Underwood Had A ‘Long’ Labor With Second Child After ‘Difficult’ Road To Baby, Claims ‘Us Weekly’

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second son on January 21 after a long delivery, according to 'Us Weekly.'

Carrie Underwood allegedly had a “long” delivery with her second child after a tough road to a baby that, as the Inquisitr previously reported, involved three consecutive miscarriages. That’s according to a new report from Us Weekly, who revealed that after a difficult year, she and husband Mike Fisher are loving their new life as a family of four with newborn son Jacob and 3-year-old Isaiah.

Speaking about the birth of baby Jacob on January 21, a source alleged to the outlet that his “delivery was long, but there were no complications.”

“The road to having this baby was so difficult emotionally and physically on both Mike and Carrie, so to have Jacob come home happy and healthy really fills them with immeasurable joy,” the Underwood insider then added of the couple becoming parents for a second time.

Though Underwood and Fisher have understandably been staying pretty under the radar since both announced the birth of little Jacob on Instagram on January 23, only sharing a few sparing posts on social media, the insider added that it’s probably because the couple is just so happy enjoying their family life right now.

According to the outlet’s inside source, Jacob and Isaiah’s parents “are in total bliss right now” with their new baby.

The latest update on the couple comes shortly after the Inquisitr dished on the sweet bond Jacob already shares with his older brother Isaiah, with reports claiming that the 3-year-old allegedly sweetly refers to him being his “partner in crime.”

People also reported just how happy the twosome – who married back in 2010 – is right now, revealing that they’re spending a lot of time at home and are total “homebodies.”

“Carrie lives a very quiet life. They take Isaiah fishing, to the zoo and to farms so he can learn about animals,” a source told the outlet earlier this week. “They very much live a farm life and seem to love it.”

The insider also revealed that Carrie’s currently in “full nesting mode” right now as she tends to all of her new little man’s needs.

But Underwood won’t be spending months and months under the radar.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the “Love Wins” singer will actually be heading back to work fairly soon as she prepares for her upcoming North American tour.

Carrie’s Cry Pretty 360 Tour is set to kick off in North Carolina in early May, and her support act Runaway June recently revealed that the new mom will be in rehearsal mode sooner rather than later.

Speaking to PopCulture, Runaway June bandmember Naomi Cooke admitted that she and her fellow bandmates hadn’t yet spoken to the multiple Grammy winner since she welcomed baby Jacob into the world last week, but added, “but we will soon ’cause we start rehearsing really soon for the tour.”