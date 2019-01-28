Samantha Markle Says Two Tell-All Books Will Be Released About Meghan In A Surprise Announcement Per ‘The Sun’

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha, recently announced on Twitter that she’s releasing not just one tell-all book as anticipated, but two, according to the Sun. A screenshot of the tweet read, “I couldn’t help but let it slip! There are actually two books coming out! “In The Shadows Of The Duchess I and II”. The announcement also came with the hashtags #April and #June, which could be the planned dates for releasing the volumes.

The contents of the book are a mystery for now, but no doubt they will reveal some previously-unknown details about Meghan. This would be hardly the first time the Duchess’ American family spilled the beans about private information about her. After all, dad Thomas shared photos of private notes Meghan used to write to him and shared details about her first wedding to the media.

This coincides with a recent resurgence of the story of radio host Kyle Sandilands hanging up on Samantha during a radio interview. This took place in April 2017, as he blasted the half-sister and accused her of using Meghan’s name to sell her books, as detailed by the Daily Mail.

“See you later – you sound like such a bore I’m not interested – don’t use your sister’s name to trick media organisations into pushing your sh*t book, you’re gone see ya! Bye! What a loser!”

At the time, the book was set to be called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister. Since then, it was re-titled to A Tale of Two Sisters, until it was finally called its current name, In the Shadows of the Duchess.

Meghan Markle has been receiving a lot of attention recently for constantly cradling her baby bump in public, but what do you think? We'll be discussing this and all the latest royal headlines with @rjmyers on tomorrow's #Lorraine. pic.twitter.com/rNE7eZPik0 — Lorraine (@lorraine) January 27, 2019

Royal fans can only wait and see what pans out as a result of this book being published. So far, Meghan has maintained her silence towards her American family as far as anyone knows. The latest interview that Thomas gave in early January included pleas for the Duchess to speak to him again, as he brought up how “axe murderers kill 19 people and their daughters still come and visit them in prison,” as detailed by the Huffington Post.

“Now it’s like a dream that has turned into a nightmare. The royals and Meghan can help end this nightmare by simply giving me a call. To this day, I cannot think of anything I’ve done to deserve how I’m being treated now.”

While Markle’s dad threatened to become louder if nothing changed, he hasn’t said anything since. The birth of his grandchild, which is expected to take place in April, might stir things up again.