Christen Harper, Girlfriend Of Rams QB Jared Goff, Leaves Very Little To Imagination On Instagram

With a little over a week to go until Super Bowl LIII, the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots are under every kind of microscope. Right now, the players and coaches are in front of numerous reporters while outlets are trying to find out every single bit of information about them. One of those players is Rams quarterback Jared Goff, but it’s his girlfriend Christen Harper and her Instagram which are getting a ton of attention.

Last week, the Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints in overtime to advance to Super Bowl LIII for a meeting with the Pats. Jared Goff is a very young quarterback who is now stepping into a major spotlight and has a chance at winning a championship and starting a legacy.

As his brain will be picked and prodded over the next week and a half, people are also trying to get into his personal life. Many want to know if Goff is actually dating anyone and all of the rumors point to swimsuit model Christen Harper as his girlfriend.

According to a Barstool Sports, a source is telling them that Goff is trying to keep it on the down-low to avoid any distractions.

“Jared is hiding her from everyone except some friends. She was at the game last weekend but sat with the (Andrew) Whitworth clan and not his family and friends from home.”

For those who have started finding out about Christen Harper, it may not be hard to see why Goff would want to protect her. The model certainly makes sure to let the world know who she is on Instagram and in numerous outfits, too.

Goff still isn’t saying anything about his love life one way or the other, but it’s kind of hard not to ask about the whole situation. On Air With Ryan reported that Ryan Seacrest asked Goff’s roommate Patrick about his relationships status as well as the upcoming big game.

Of course, Patrick is excited to see his friend take on Tom Brady and the Patriots, but when it came to speaking on Christen Harper, he wasn’t doing it.

“I’m not going to answer any personal questions. I’m not answering any personal questions.”

Patrick did admit to following Christen on Instagram, but he would not fess up to anything more about her or Jared. Of course, he spoke about Jared’s play on the football field, but he wasn’t going into his personal life.

On Christen’s Instagram, there are no photos of her and Goff together, but her 197,000 followers likely don’t mind.

