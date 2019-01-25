‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Pauly D And Vinny Guadagnino Nab Dating Show On MTV

'A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny' is coming soon.

Fans have been begging for it since the original Jersey Shore days, and after the massive success of Family Vacation, a dating show featuring Pauly DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino is finally coming to MTV. The news was just announced on the latter’s Instagram page, and fans have begun freaking out and wondering how to apply. A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny will feature both reality stars on a quest for love, as they have been living the single life for quite some time now.

Vinny seemed excited in his announcement of the show — joking that he and his boyfriend were looking for love on MTV. A Double Shot at Love plays off of the success of veteran MTV dating show A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila, which aired from 2007-2008. The finale of A Shot at Love drew in over 6 million viewers — and at the time was the most-watched telecast on MTV, ever. It’s likely that Vinny and Pauly D can pull in bigger numbers, especially with the amazing success of Family Vacation.

Despite having a “brommitment” ceremony on Season 2 of Family Vacation with one another, the two men are looking for two women to take on relationships with. According to MTV, 20 contestants will vie for the hearts of Pauly D and Vinny. As reported by the network, this series is unlike any other dating show out there.

“Each episode, the contestants will face off against one another hoping to avoid the elimination ceremony while the boys must also compete for the affection of the contestants as well – making this reality-dating show unlike any other,” the description reads.

There’s no word when filming will begin, or if casting has already begun, but fans are definitely begging for a chance to date the notorious DJ or the self-proclaimed “keto-guido.” One hint that suggests filming is already underway is a cryptic tweet from DJ Pauly D himself. The reality star took to Twitter to send out a camera emoji, adding the ending “ing” next to it — suggesting he was filming yesterday afternoon.

The cast of Jersey Shore normally sticks together, so it’s likely appearances by Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will happen.

Angelina Pivarnick’s tumultuous relationship with Vinny over the years might keep her from appearing, but it’s still a possibility. Last season on Family Vacation the two entered many heated debates together, which caused rumors among the roommates suggesting that they secretly loved one another. With Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino currently serving out a prison sentence, he probably won’t be able to film with his boys.

A Double Shot at Love with Pauly D & Vinny airs on MTV later this year.