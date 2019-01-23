‘One Piece’ Chapter 931 Spoilers: Eiichiro Oda Going On A One-Week Hiatus

One Piece Chapter 931 won’t be coming out soon as popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda decided to take a one week break. One Piece Wano Arc continues to get exciting as Emperor Big Mom and the Big Mom Pirates have already reached the country of Wano. Also, Vinsmoke Sanji has engaged in a one-on-one battle against one of the strongest headliners, Page One, of the Beast Pirates and is about to use the Raid Suit given to him by one of his biological brothers.

The latest chapter of One Piece, which is currently available at Mangastream, featured the surprising appearance of Emperor Big Mom and his crew in the vicinity of Wano Country. Like Monkey D. Luffy, Emperor Big Mom was also separated from her crew. When the Big Mom Pirates and their ship were about to reach the peak of the waterfall, which serves as the entrance to Wano Country, Beast Pirates All-Star King the Wildfire attacked the carps that are guiding them.

In One Piece Chapter 930, Emperor Big Mom and her crew are all submerged in the water. Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido currently have one common goal which is to kill Luffy and the Strawhat Pirates. However, based on the events in the previous chapter, it seems like Emperor Kaido doesn’t consider Emperor Big Mom as an ally.

When Emperor Kaido learned that they are coming, he ordered his men to prevent them from entering Wano Country or there will be an all-out war between the Big Mom Pirates and the Beast Pirates. Emperor Kaido and Emperor Big Mom may be former members of the legendary Rock Pirates, but after they went on different ways, they started considering each other as rivals to the title as the Pirate King.

With most of the Big Mom Pirates devil fruit users, it remains unknown how they will manage to survive, especially knowing the fact that the water current in Wano Country is harsh. However, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda is unlikely to let Emperor Big Mom and the strongest members of the Big Mom Pirates die that easily. One Piece Chapter 931 could reveal how the Big Mom Pirates will be able to survive and what will be their next plan after being denied of entry in Wano Country.

One Piece Chapter 931 is also expected to feature the start of the battle between Sanji and Page One. The Beast Pirates headliner proved to be a formidable opponent for the Strawhat Pirates cook, especially after he easily recovered from a full-force attack. One Piece fans must be intrigued to see what type of power Sanji will get from using the Raid Suit.