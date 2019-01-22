Academy Awards 2019: Full List Of Oscar Nominations

Earlier today, the 91st Academy Award nominations were announced in a presentation put on by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Scientists. This year, actors Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross revealed the list of nominees in a live stream that was broadcast across multiple platforms, including YouTube.

Unlike past years, it seems this year’s Academy Award ceremony will be presented without a host, per Variety. This decision comes after weeks of deliberation. Kevin Hart, who had been previously tapped to host the awards show, was withdrawn from consideration after decade-old homophobic tweets resurfaced.

Both Roma and The Favourite are leading the pack with nine nominations apiece.

Check out the full list of Academy Award nominees below.

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Director

Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

Vice, Adam McKay

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliot, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Costume Design

Mary Poppins Returns

The Favourite

Black Panther

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Mary Queen of Scots

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum, Lebanon

Cold War, Poland

Roma, Mexico

Shoplifters, Japan

Never Look Away, Germany

Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding The Gap

Of Fathers And Sons

RBG

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night At The Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Animated Short Film

Bao

Animal Behavior

Weekends

One Small Step

Late Afternoon

Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Skin

Mother

Marguerite

Fauve

Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

Isle of Dogs

Original Song

“All The Stars” from Black Panther

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns

“I’ll Fight” from RBG

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

First Man

Christopher Robin

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Vice

Mary Queen of Scots

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Roma

A Quiet Place

First Man

Bohemian Rhapsody

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Roma

First Man

A Star Is Born

Bohemian Rhapsody

The 91st Academy Awards will be presented on Sunday, February 24.