Academy Awards 2019: Full List Of Oscar Nominations

Earlier today, the 91st Academy Award nominations were announced in a presentation put on by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Scientists. This year, actors Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross revealed the list of nominees in a live stream that was broadcast across multiple platforms, including YouTube.
Unlike past years, it seems this year’s Academy Award ceremony will be presented without a host, per Variety. This decision comes after weeks of deliberation. Kevin Hart, who had been previously tapped to host the awards show, was withdrawn from consideration after decade-old homophobic tweets resurfaced.
Both Roma and The Favourite are leading the pack with nine nominations apiece.
Check out the full list of Academy Award nominees below.
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Director
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
Vice, Adam McKay
Actress in a Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliot, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Who's excited for #OscarNoms? Join @KumailN and @TraceeEllisRoss on Tuesday at 5:20 am PST. https://t.co/cZbmfjsA1S pic.twitter.com/drK62oiFDk
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 17, 2019
Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Costume Design
Mary Poppins Returns
The Favourite
Black Panther
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Mary Queen of Scots
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Foreign Language Film
Capernaum, Lebanon
Cold War, Poland
Roma, Mexico
Shoplifters, Japan
Never Look Away, Germany
Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding The Gap
Of Fathers And Sons
RBG
Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night At The Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Animated Short Film
Bao
Animal Behavior
Weekends
One Small Step
Late Afternoon
Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Skin
Mother
Marguerite
Fauve
Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mary Poppins Returns
Isle of Dogs
Original Song
“All The Stars” from Black Panther
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns
“I’ll Fight” from RBG
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
First Man
Christopher Robin
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Vice
Mary Queen of Scots
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Roma
A Quiet Place
First Man
Bohemian Rhapsody
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Roma
First Man
A Star Is Born
Bohemian Rhapsody
The 91st Academy Awards will be presented on Sunday, February 24.