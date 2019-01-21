What Is Nikki Bella Looking For In A Boyfriend? She Reveals On ‘Total Bellas’

Now that Nikki Bella and John Cena have called it quits, the Total Bellas star is “fully single,” but is she ready to mingle? On the most recent episode of the reality show, Nikki sat down with her friend Nia Jax to talk about what she would look for in her next boyfriend.

In a clip of the episode posted by E! News, Nikki explains, “I think I’d want like a businessman…like isn’t in this industry, is more on the other side of it. You know what I mean? Isn’t like an actor or in front of the camera, I guess I should say.”

Nikki also revealed that she has people wanting to set her up on dates, but that she finds it “annoying.” She asked her fellow wrestler and friend if she deals with that, too, and Jax revealed that she does.

Jax explained, “They’re like, ‘Don’t you want kids?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I do! Of course, but I’m not gonna rush into something and it’s not how my life’s going.”

Since splitting from Cena in 2018, rumors have swirled about Nikki’s dating life. Most recently, she has been linked to her former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvinstev. Despite the rampant rumors, there hasn’t been any confirmation about a relationship between the two former dance partners.

In another article from E! News, Nikki went on Daily Pop where she explained she had been on a “few dates” but that she was still “dating around.”

Nikki Bell and John Cena dated for six years. Fans watched as Cena proposed to his longtime girlfriend at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017. After a tag team match where the couple went against The Miz and Maryse, Cena got down on one knee in the ring and asked Nikki to marry him.

Although the two called off their engagement and ended their relationship entirely, the breakup wasn’t bad. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Nikki revealed in an interview with People that Cena is still close with her family. She also revealed that she still tells him “everything,” revealing that she lets him know about any dates she may go on.

At 35-years-old, Nikki seems content with her life and doesn’t seem to be bothered by the fact that she is single. She seems to be enjoying life a single woman. Fans can catch up more with Nikki Bella on Total Bellas which airs on E! Sunday nights.