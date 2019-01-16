Dan Aykroyd Spoiled The ‘Ghostbusters 3’ News Months Ago And Most Of Us Didn’t Even Notice

Yesterday, fans got the news that there’s a Ghostbusters sequel in the works by Jason Reitman, and the internet went crazy wondering how the news could have been kept a secret from fans. Turns out, it wasn’t. In November, Dan Aykroyd spoke with Dan Rather and spilled the beans about the upcoming movie.

Speaking on AXS TV’s The Big Interview with Dan Rather, Aykroyd, who wrote and starred in the two original films, told Rather that there was a third film happening.

“I think we have a story that’s going to work and it’s being written right now by really good filmmakers. I can’t say their names,” Aykroyd said.

Of course, some people caught Aykroyd’s comments, but many people didn’t believe that a third movie would really be happening, given the nature of the film industry. As we learned yesterday, not only is it happening, but one of the people is Jason Reitman, the son of the original films’ director Ivan Reitman.

According to Aykroyd, the new film is going to capture the spirit of the first two, but translate it for modern audiences.

“They’re a good team and they are making an effort to bring back all the emotion and spirit of the first two movies and then take it into the 21st century with a vernacular that’s needed today to get it across,” said Aykroyd.

A surprise teaser for the film, which is being made under the code name “Rust City,” dropped today, as reported by the Inquisitr. It features a shot of the Ecto-1 in an old farm shed and the sparks of what seems to be a proton pack bursting in the background.

When Aykroyd was asked if any of the original cast will be making a comeback, he noted that Bill Murray wasn’t into the idea of doing a third film in the role of his iconic Peter Venkman. But Aykroyd says that he thinks Murray will relent because the script is high quality.

“The story is so good, he’ll come, even if he plays a ghost,” he said.

There’s been no confirmation on whether Ernie Hudson will return in his role as Winston Zeddemore. Harold Ramis, who played Egon Spengler, died in 2014.

Hudson did show his support for the film by sharing the trailer on Twitter.

Aykroyd also weighed in on the Ghostbusters reboot from 2016 on Rather’s show.

“Let me say this: the girls were really good and Paul Feig made a really good movie,” he began.

But the actor believes that the film cost too much to make. He says that if the producer Paul Feig had taken his advice on the budget for the film, there may have been a sequel.